UK Covid case drop cautiously good news - expert

Nadhim Zahawi is now speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme about the Downing Street lockdown parties saga.

He's asked if the Conservative Party now faces a choice to either change the leader or insist the leader changes the way he does business.

Zahawi says: "You don't condemn a man before we've had the investigation."

He says Boris Johnson recognised the level of hurt and anguish caused by his attendance at a drinks party in the garden of Downing Street in May 2020 - which is why he apologised.

He says the PM has pledged to go back to the Commons and submit himself to scrutiny when the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray is concluded.

Asked if the prime minister is planning to, and capable of, changing his behaviour he says "it begins with an apology".

He says: "It begins with recognising that we need to get the evidence and the investigation is going to be important. How do you change the culture unless you have the evidence?"

