People on the tube
UK Covid case drop cautiously good news - expert

Live Reporting

Edited by Hamish Mackay

All times stated are UK

  1. You don't condemn a man before the investigation - Zahawi

    Nadhim Zahawi is now speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme about the Downing Street lockdown parties saga.

    He's asked if the Conservative Party now faces a choice to either change the leader or insist the leader changes the way he does business.

    Zahawi says: "You don't condemn a man before we've had the investigation."

    He says Boris Johnson recognised the level of hurt and anguish caused by his attendance at a drinks party in the garden of Downing Street in May 2020 - which is why he apologised.

    He says the PM has pledged to go back to the Commons and submit himself to scrutiny when the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray is concluded.

    Asked if the prime minister is planning to, and capable of, changing his behaviour he says "it begins with an apology".

    He says: "It begins with recognising that we need to get the evidence and the investigation is going to be important. How do you change the culture unless you have the evidence?"

    You can see a timeline of the Downing Street parties here.

  2. Booster jabs for 16 and 17-year-olds in England

    Teenager being vaccinated
    Copyright: Reuters

    Meanwhile, the first 16 and 17-year-olds are now able to book a booster jab or attend a walk-in vaccination centre in England.

    Invitations will initially be sent to the 40,000 teens who had a second vaccine dose at least three months ago.

    Eventually more than 600,000 people aged 16 and 17 who have had two doses will be eligible for the booster.

    And about 500 clinically vulnerable 12 to 15-years-olds who are most at risk from coronavirus will also be able to get a booster.

  3. WATCH: Omicron wave 'could be turning around'

    As we reported earlier, epidemiologist Professor Mike Tildesley has told BBC Breakfast that, if Covid case numbers continue as they are for another week, then he is "pretty confident" we are seeing the Omicron wave turning around.

    You can watch a clip from that interview below.

    Video content

    Video caption: Covid-19: Cases falling in UK 'cautiously good news' - epidemiologist

  4. Absolutely no comparsion with PM drinks party - Starmer

    We've just heard Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi refer to a photo of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer that appeared to show him drinking a beer indoors with colleagues during lockdown.

    On this, Starmer told the BBC yesterday: "I was in a constituence office just days before the election. We were very busy, we were working in the office, we stopped for something to eat and then we carried on working.

    "That is the long and short of it. No party, no breach of the rules and absolutely no comparison with the prime minister."

  5. We’ve had the apology and now we need the detail - Zahawi

    Nadhim Zahawi
    Copyright: PA Media

    The PM is right to wait for the outcome of an investigation into Downing Street lockdown parties before responding, the education secretary says.

    Nadhim Zahawi tells BBC Breakfast that people feel a lot of pain, hurt and upset so it was only right for the PM to say sorry. He apologised in the House of Commons for attending a drinks party in the garden of Downing Street on 20 May 2020.

    “We’ve had the apology and now we need the detail,” says Zahawi.

    “I think it’s important now we see the evidence because it’s the only way we clear this up by having that investigation,” he says.

    He refers to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer being asked on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme about a photo of him drinking beer indoor with colleagues.

    “I hope he finds it within himself to apologise,” he says.

    He says he does not recognise the so-called Operation Save Big Dog, which some newspapers are reporting is an attempt by MPs to rescue the PM’s reputation.

    We've got more detail on the lockdown parties at Downing Street and around government here.

  6. What are the papers saying this morning?

    Newspapers
    Copyright: BBC

    The Telegraph says Boris Johnson has been questioned by senior civil servant Sue Gray, who's been investigating allegations of lockdown parties at Downing Street.

    The Mirror accuses Johnson of preparing "to throw a bunch of civil servants under the bus" in order to survive.

    There's plenty of coverage of the PM's fightback – reportedly called "Operation Red Meat". The Times leads with what it describes as one of the populist announcements. The paper says he intends to put the Royal Navy in charge of stemming the number of migrant boats crossing the Channel.

    Another of the measures - the announcement that the BBC licence fee will be frozen then abolished in 2027 - makes the Guardian's front page. The paper says the PM's been accused of targeting the corporation to try to save his own skin.

    The Mail welcomes the move to scrap the current fee, arguing that in an era of streaming services it feels as "archaic as a black-and-white TV set".

    On its front page, the Mail says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was "forced on to the defensive" when questioned about a picture of him holding a beer in a Labour constituency office in April last year.

  7. The latest UK Covid data

    We've been reporting on the declining daily Covid cases in the UK this morning.

    On Sunday, a further 70,924 cases were recorded, taking the seven-day average to 107,722 per day.

    Covid cases chart
    Copyright: BBC

    Also on Sunday, a further 88 Covid deaths were repoerted - though death figures tend to be lower on weekends due to a lag in reporting.

    Covid data graphic
    Copyright: BBC

  8. Covid case drop cautiously good news - expert

    People on the Tube
    Copyright: PA Media

    An infectious disease modeller has said it is “cautiously good news” that Covid cases seem to be falling across England.

    Prof Mike Tildesley says it is “it’s pretty clear that the Omicron wave is slowing down”.

    But hospital cases are still high, says the member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling (SPI-M) group of SAGE.

    Prof Tildesley tells BBC Breakfast that data shows hospitalisations are relatively stable and even slowing down in London.

    He says he needs an extra week of data to see what the effect of children going back to school is.

    But if cases continue to fall he says he will be “pretty confident that we are seeing this wave turning around”.

    He says he hopes we will soon be dealing with milder versions of Covid that we will be able to deal with in a similar way to flu.

  9. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to another day of our rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Here’s what’s happening today:

    • It is "cautiously good news" that Covid cases seem to be falling across England, infection modeller Prof Mike Tildesley tells the BBC
    • The UK recorded 70,924 daily Covid cases on Sunday - the lowest figure since 14 December – and 88 deaths
