UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to give an update on plans for lifting restrictions in England later after reviewing the data
It comes as he remains under pressure as the row over lockdown parties at No 10 continues
The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) is warning the coronavirus pandemic "is nowhere near over"
It comes as record case numbers are reported in some European countries, including France which nearly half a million new daily cases on Tuesday
Feelings of depression and anxiety rose sharply over Christmas in the UK especially in young people, according to a survey with many worried about high levels of Covid-19
Authorities in Hong Kong have swooped in on a pet shop, seizing a number of hamsters which will be euthanised following a Covid outbreak
We'll be bringing you updates from across the world throughout the day.