UK experts are keeping an eye on a variant of Omicron called BA.2.

There have been 426 cases confirmed by whole genome sequencing in England so far - many in London or the South East - with the earliest logged on 6 December.

That's an extremely tiny proportion of all the Omicron cases that have been occurring around the UK this winter though.

The bulk of this current wave has been "regular" BA.1 Omicron.

Despite cropping up in the news today, the BA.2 sub-lineage is not new - it has been around in the world for a while, just like regular Omicron. Experts are not very worried about it, but want to monitor what it is doing.

In Denmark it appears to be gaining ground over BA.1.

Importantly, all the evidence so far suggests that booster jabs are doing a great job against all variants of Covid in terms of preventing serious illness.