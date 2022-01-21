UK experts are keeping an eye on a variant of Omicron called BA.2.
There have been 426 cases confirmed by whole genome sequencing in England so far - many in London or the South East - with the earliest logged on 6 December.
That's an extremely tiny proportion of all the Omicron cases that have been occurring around the UK this winter though.
The bulk of this current wave has been "regular" BA.1 Omicron.
Despite cropping up in the news today, the BA.2 sub-lineage is not new - it has been
around in the world for a while, just like regular Omicron. Experts are
not very worried about it, but want to monitor what it is doing.
In Denmark it appears to be gaining ground over BA.1.
Importantly, all the evidence so far suggests that booster jabs are doing a great job against all variants of Covid in terms of preventing serious illness.
Covid in the UK in graphs
Back to the government's daily coronavirus data, let's take a look what the graphs show us.
BBCCopyright: BBC
So far, more than 52 million people have had a first vaccine dose - 91% of over-12s. More than 48 million - 84% of over-12s - have had both doses.
While uptake of first and second doses dropped off, there had been a steep rise in people having boosters - but, booster numbers dipped over the Christmas holiday period and remain low.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The latest UK R estimate from the government's scientific advisory group Sage, is between 0.7 and 0.9, that's up slightly from the week before.
It means that, on average, every 10 people with Covid will infect between seven and nine others.
Strict vaccine pass approved by France's Constitutional Council
In
France, a new Covid pass - that will effectively ban the unvaccinated from public
life - has been approved by the country's Constitutional Council.
From
24 January, people over 16 will have to show a certificate of vaccination to gain
access to a host of public venues.
The
new law removes the option of showing a negative Covid test to enter places
like bars and restaurants.
The
council ruled that the pass should not be required for political meetings, and should
expire as soon as it is no longer necessary.
French President Emmanuel Macron caused uproar when he told Le Parisien newspaper at the beginning of
January he really wanted to "piss off" the unjabbed, by
"limiting as much as possible their access to activities in social
life".
Ditch face masks in schools, PM tells teachers
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Boris
Johnson is calling on teachers who are still insisting that masks should be
worn in class to follow the latest guidance.
Man detained in Beijing after ‘jumping out of window’ during quarantine
Kerry Allen
BBC Monitoring, Chinese Media Analyst
It is now just two weeks until the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and China’s capital city continues to try to combat an outbreak of Covid-19 under its “zero-Covid strategy”.
Officials told a press conference today that Beijing has now confirmed 23 cases of Covid-19 since 15 January. These are spread across four districts in the city, and there have been cases of both the Delta and the Omicron variant.
Beijing’s deputy police chief, Pan Xuhong, told the media about some of the Covid-19 violations that police officers have had to deal with over the last week.
He mentioned the case of a 51-year-old man “jumping out of a window” in the city’s Changping District, in order to break quarantine. He said the man, surnamed Xie, has now been detained.
He also spoke of a 46-year-old wholesaler “replacing import labels with domestic labels” after the authorities warned that import goods could pose a Covid-19 risk. Xuhong said the man is now being investigated.
Why is ONS estimate of UK cases so different to government figures?
ONS analysis suggests UK daily Covid cases in the week after Christmas were almost three times higher than the numbers shown on the government dashboard - why is this?
It's because the official numbers are affected by how many people are coming forward for tests, have chosen to report their test results, or who are taking a test because they know they have coronavirus symptoms.
By contrast, the ONS figures are based on analysis of nose and throat swabs taken from a representative sample of more than 150,000 people in private households.
The same people are sampled every week, regardless of whether they know they have Covid-19 or have reported a positive result.
The ONS then produces estimates of the likely number of new cases of coronavirus across the country.
UK daily cases neared 500,000 in week after Christmas - ONS
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
New cases of Covid-19 in the UK averaged nearly half a million a day during the week after Christmas, almost three times the official figures, new analysis suggests.
An average of 173,400 new cases of coronavirus per day were recorded from 26 December to 1 January, according to the government's Covid-19 dashboard.
But the true number of cases was likely to be nearer 479,100 a day, according to estimates by the Office for National Statistics.
Health agencies are urging caution about interpreting the regular case numbers published each day for the UK, following changes in rules about testing.
The sharp difference in totals reflects just how many new cases of Covid-19 are being missed in the dashboard figures, which count only those people who have reported themselves as having tested positive for the virus.
Bank boss who quit over Covid breach went to Euros final
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
António Horta-Osório quit as
boss of banking giant Credit Suisse for
breaking Covid rules by going to the Wimbledon tennis finals last summer.
Credit Suisse had organised
corporate hospitality at the events, but Horta-Osório took family to both after
others were unable to use the tickets, the Financial Times reports.
Horta-Osório went to the two
big sporting events in July, at a time when the UK's Covid restrictions
required him to be in quarantine.
The England-Italy Wembley
final was later declared a Covid super-spreader event, with more than 2,000
people said to have attended while "likely to be infectious".
‘Sovereign citizens’ attempt to close vaccine centres
Alistair Coleman
BBC Monitoring
Groups of anti-vaccine activists are attempting to close
down a number of Covid-19 vaccination centres across the UK, falsely
claiming that ancient English law gives them the power to do so.
In recent days, at least a dozen videos have appeared online showing
attempts to “serve” papers on staff. In one case, a centre manager is heard
telling an activist that his papers are bogus, before showing him the door.
The people invading vaccine centres cite a crime
reference number (CRN) as “proof” that crimes are being committed. One group left
a dossier at a London police station claiming the vaccine rollout is a criminal
enterprise.
Downing Street not investigating MP's blackmail claims
EPACopyright: EPA
Downing Street says it is not investigating allegations that MPs calling for Boris Johnson's resignation have been blackmailed by government whips.
Labour called for an inquiry after senior Tory MP William Wragg said threats that would "seem to constitute blackmail" had been made to colleagues.
No 10 says it has not seen any proof of such behaviour.
A spokesman says they would look "carefully" at any evidence presented to them but they were not seeking it.
Separately, a group of MPs known as the "pork pie plotters" has been meeting regularly to discuss whether to oust Johnson over revelations he attended a drinks party during lockdown.
They met on Thursday to discuss going public with their own complaints of intimidation by the whips - the MPs in charge of party discipline.
The Times reports they are considering releasing text messages and a secret recording of a "heated" conversation with the chief whip to support their claims.
Polish PM announces extra hospital beds being prepared as cases surge
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Jakub Morawiecki has said the government will prepare more Covid hospital beds as it faces a surge in cases.
The Polish government also announced that it will shorten Covid-19 isolation to seven days and will introduce free coronavirus tests in pharmacies across the country.
As we reported earlier, Poland registered its highest number of daily infections on Friday - 36,665 new cases. This is an 128% increase from the previous week.
Poland's health minister, Adam Niedzielski, warned that Poland could see around 140,000 daily Covid cases in a worst case scenario.
'We should get back to work', says Kwarteng
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says people should return to the office, as the UK needs to "get back to some degree of normality".
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an end to Plan B measures. The government is no longer asking people to work from home and masks will no longer compulsory in public settings from 27 January.
Kwarteng told LBC radio that there are "benefits from working with colleagues, being able to interact directly with them".
He added that Covid-19 is "turning from a pandemic into an endemic" and "it's something we have to live with".
Welsh leader accused of making 'opportunistic insults'
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart has labelled attacks on the UK government and PM Boris Johnson by the first minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, "an uncalled for and opportunistic insult towards medical advisers and the public".
"It's thanks to the decisions of UK (& Welsh) Gov, scientists, families & businesses that the UK is ahead of the world in its response to Covid," Mr Hart wrote in a tweet.
Speaking earlier at a press briefing, Mr Drakeford said the UK government was "simply not functioning" because it was occupied by the need to deflect attention from press stories about parties held at Downing Street during lockdown.
"If anybody believes that their announcements this week on coronavirus were the result of a careful consideration of the science, or because they had a well worked out plan for what they were doing, I think that would be a very optimistic view indeed," the first minister said.
Welsh Conservatives have claimed Wales has the worst Covid mortality rate in the UK and called for a Wales-specific Covid inquiry.
London's major incident status is being removed, Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced.
But the city will remain on high alert due to the significant threat Covid-19 and the Omicron variant still pose in the capital, he says.
The major incident was declared on 18 December due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, a significant rise in patients in London hospitals and the impact on staff absences in frontline services.
It's been ended following the gradual reduction in the number of Covid cases, manageable hospital numbers and an improvement in staff absences, Khan says.
He is calling on the government to rethink their Covid plans and keep legislation in place to make face coverings mandatory on public transport.
"They still have a huge role to play in keeping our city open and our friends, family and communities protected," he says.
Live Reporting
Edited by Alex Therrien
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
First Minister Mark Drakeford says Wales has passed the peak of
the Omicron wave, and some restrictions are being eased
-
Thousands of fans can return to stadiums in Wales, and pubs and
restaurants will be able to operate outdoors without the "rule of
six" or social distancing
-
The UK recorded fewer than 100,000 daily Covid cases on Friday, with weekly case numbers down 27% from the previous week
-
There were nearly half a million new UK Covid cases a day in the
week after Christmas, ONS analysis suggests
-
Austria has moved a step closer to compulsory vaccination for all
adults
-
France's strict new Covid pass has been approved by the
country's Constitutional Council
-
And Adele has blamed Covid after she postponed her entire Las Vegas residency, 24 hours before it was due to start
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC PA MediaCopyright: PA Media PA MediaCopyright: PA Media ReutersCopyright: Reuters EPACopyright: EPA ReutersCopyright: Reuters PA MediaCopyright: PA Media View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Thanks for joining us
We're ending our live coverage of today’s Covid developments. Thanks for following today's live page.
Your writers were Jen Meierhans, Victoria Lindrea, Malu Cursino and Nathan Williams. The page was edited by Alex Therrien, Becky Morton and Lauren Turner.
From all the team, have a good evening.
What's happened today?
We're coming to the end of our live coverage for the day - here's a reminder of the key Covid stories we've been covering:
Variant of Omicron under observation
Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News online
UK experts are keeping an eye on a variant of Omicron called BA.2.
There have been 426 cases confirmed by whole genome sequencing in England so far - many in London or the South East - with the earliest logged on 6 December.
That's an extremely tiny proportion of all the Omicron cases that have been occurring around the UK this winter though.
The bulk of this current wave has been "regular" BA.1 Omicron.
Despite cropping up in the news today, the BA.2 sub-lineage is not new - it has been around in the world for a while, just like regular Omicron. Experts are not very worried about it, but want to monitor what it is doing.
In Denmark it appears to be gaining ground over BA.1.
Importantly, all the evidence so far suggests that booster jabs are doing a great job against all variants of Covid in terms of preventing serious illness.
Covid in the UK in graphs
Back to the government's daily coronavirus data, let's take a look what the graphs show us.
So far, more than 52 million people have had a first vaccine dose - 91% of over-12s. More than 48 million - 84% of over-12s - have had both doses.
While uptake of first and second doses dropped off, there had been a steep rise in people having boosters - but, booster numbers dipped over the Christmas holiday period and remain low.
The latest UK R estimate from the government's scientific advisory group Sage, is between 0.7 and 0.9, that's up slightly from the week before.
It means that, on average, every 10 people with Covid will infect between seven and nine others.
But in Wales the R number is higher - here's more info.
Strict vaccine pass approved by France's Constitutional Council
In France, a new Covid pass - that will effectively ban the unvaccinated from public life - has been approved by the country's Constitutional Council.
From 24 January, people over 16 will have to show a certificate of vaccination to gain access to a host of public venues.
The new law removes the option of showing a negative Covid test to enter places like bars and restaurants.
The council ruled that the pass should not be required for political meetings, and should expire as soon as it is no longer necessary.
French President Emmanuel Macron caused uproar when he told Le Parisien newspaper at the beginning of January he really wanted to "piss off" the unjabbed, by "limiting as much as possible their access to activities in social life".
Ditch face masks in schools, PM tells teachers
Boris Johnson is calling on teachers who are still insisting that masks should be worn in class to follow the latest guidance.
Secondary school children in England are no longer required to have face coverings in classrooms, as the government rolls back Plan B restrictions.
A spokesman for the PM says children have been hit hard by the disruption of the pandemic and it is "vital that children are receiving face-to-face education".
From 27 January the advice for masks to be worn in communal areas will also be dropped.
Mary Bousted, of teaching union NEU, says schools that keep face coverings are doing so "following a risk assessment".
She says it's a "sensible precaution" and it's "bizarre" that the government should seek to "micromanage".
Andy Byers, a head teacher in County Durham, wrote to parents and students asking them to continue to wear face coverings, with Covid rates remaining high in the North East.
UK weekly Covid cases down 27%
The daily coronavirus data shows the total number of people who tested positive in the last seven days is 646,835.That's a decrease of 27% from the previous week.
The seven-day average for deaths is 1,878 which is up 0.5%.
The seven-day average for people admitted to hospital with Covid is 14,213 - down 9.9% on the week before.
The UK has given a total of 137,022,678 coronavirus vaccinations, according to the government's daily figures.
That's 52,186,398 first doses, 48,082,636 second doses and 36,753,644 third or booster doses.
BreakingUK records 95,787 new Covid cases
The UK has recorded a further 95,787 coronavirus cases, according to the government's daily coronavirus data.
There were also 288 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.
On Thursday 107,364 cases and 330 deaths were reported.
Blood service's plea for more donors as supplies dwindle
The Welsh Blood Service says donations are down because of Covid.
Interim director Alan Prosser said winter was always challenging, without the added pressures of a pandemic.
"We've had to find larger venues because of social distancing, so we moved away from smaller community donation centres," he explains.
In addition, the use of community donation vehicles in Wales was suspended because of Covid restrictions.
Last month Scotland had fewer registered blood donors than at any other point this century, and before Christmas the Republic of Ireland was importing blood from England.
Meanwhile England's hospitals got through the pandemic with the smallest pool of donors in the 21st Century.
Read the full story.
Man detained in Beijing after ‘jumping out of window’ during quarantine
Kerry Allen
BBC Monitoring, Chinese Media Analyst
It is now just two weeks until the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and China’s capital city continues to try to combat an outbreak of Covid-19 under its “zero-Covid strategy”.
Officials told a press conference today that Beijing has now confirmed 23 cases of Covid-19 since 15 January. These are spread across four districts in the city, and there have been cases of both the Delta and the Omicron variant.
Beijing’s deputy police chief, Pan Xuhong, told the media about some of the Covid-19 violations that police officers have had to deal with over the last week.
He mentioned the case of a 51-year-old man “jumping out of a window” in the city’s Changping District, in order to break quarantine. He said the man, surnamed Xie, has now been detained.
He also spoke of a 46-year-old wholesaler “replacing import labels with domestic labels” after the authorities warned that import goods could pose a Covid-19 risk. Xuhong said the man is now being investigated.
Read more.
Why is ONS estimate of UK cases so different to government figures?
ONS analysis suggests UK daily Covid cases in the week after Christmas were almost three times higher than the numbers shown on the government dashboard - why is this?
It's because the official numbers are affected by how many people are coming forward for tests, have chosen to report their test results, or who are taking a test because they know they have coronavirus symptoms.
By contrast, the ONS figures are based on analysis of nose and throat swabs taken from a representative sample of more than 150,000 people in private households.
The same people are sampled every week, regardless of whether they know they have Covid-19 or have reported a positive result.
The ONS then produces estimates of the likely number of new cases of coronavirus across the country.
UK daily cases neared 500,000 in week after Christmas - ONS
New cases of Covid-19 in the UK averaged nearly half a million a day during the week after Christmas, almost three times the official figures, new analysis suggests.
An average of 173,400 new cases of coronavirus per day were recorded from 26 December to 1 January, according to the government's Covid-19 dashboard.
But the true number of cases was likely to be nearer 479,100 a day, according to estimates by the Office for National Statistics.
Health agencies are urging caution about interpreting the regular case numbers published each day for the UK, following changes in rules about testing.
The sharp difference in totals reflects just how many new cases of Covid-19 are being missed in the dashboard figures, which count only those people who have reported themselves as having tested positive for the virus.
Bank boss who quit over Covid breach went to Euros final
António Horta-Osório quit as boss of banking giant Credit Suisse for breaking Covid rules by going to the Wimbledon tennis finals last summer.
Now it's emerged he also went to the Euros football final at Wembley – on the same day.
Credit Suisse had organised corporate hospitality at the events, but Horta-Osório took family to both after others were unable to use the tickets, the Financial Times reports.
Horta-Osório went to the two big sporting events in July, at a time when the UK's Covid restrictions required him to be in quarantine.
The England-Italy Wembley final was later declared a Covid super-spreader event, with more than 2,000 people said to have attended while "likely to be infectious".
‘Sovereign citizens’ attempt to close vaccine centres
Alistair Coleman
BBC Monitoring
Groups of anti-vaccine activists are attempting to close down a number of Covid-19 vaccination centres across the UK, falsely claiming that ancient English law gives them the power to do so.
In recent days, at least a dozen videos have appeared online showing attempts to “serve” papers on staff. In one case, a centre manager is heard telling an activist that his papers are bogus, before showing him the door.
The activists are using “sovereign citizen” theory – a bogus legal concept which we recently investigated.
The groups believe they can opt out of laws they don’t like and become “common law constables” to enforce their beliefs. Neither of these concepts has any legal force.
The people invading vaccine centres cite a crime reference number (CRN) as “proof” that crimes are being committed. One group left a dossier at a London police station claiming the vaccine rollout is a criminal enterprise.
But the Metropolitan Police say they have not opened an investigation into the claims, and the CRN merely shows that an allegation has been received and recorded. A CRN is no proof that a crime has been committed, police say.
Downing Street not investigating MP's blackmail claims
Downing Street says it is not investigating allegations that MPs calling for Boris Johnson's resignation have been blackmailed by government whips.
Labour called for an inquiry after senior Tory MP William Wragg said threats that would "seem to constitute blackmail" had been made to colleagues.
No 10 says it has not seen any proof of such behaviour.
A spokesman says they would look "carefully" at any evidence presented to them but they were not seeking it.
Separately, a group of MPs known as the "pork pie plotters" has been meeting regularly to discuss whether to oust Johnson over revelations he attended a drinks party during lockdown.
They met on Thursday to discuss going public with their own complaints of intimidation by the whips - the MPs in charge of party discipline.
The Times reports they are considering releasing text messages and a secret recording of a "heated" conversation with the chief whip to support their claims.
Polish PM announces extra hospital beds being prepared as cases surge
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Jakub Morawiecki has said the government will prepare more Covid hospital beds as it faces a surge in cases.
The Polish government also announced that it will shorten Covid-19 isolation to seven days and will introduce free coronavirus tests in pharmacies across the country.
As we reported earlier, Poland registered its highest number of daily infections on Friday - 36,665 new cases. This is an 128% increase from the previous week.
Poland's health minister, Adam Niedzielski, warned that Poland could see around 140,000 daily Covid cases in a worst case scenario.
'We should get back to work', says Kwarteng
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says people should return to the office, as the UK needs to "get back to some degree of normality".
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an end to Plan B measures. The government is no longer asking people to work from home and masks will no longer compulsory in public settings from 27 January.
Kwarteng told LBC radio that there are "benefits from working with colleagues, being able to interact directly with them".
He added that Covid-19 is "turning from a pandemic into an endemic" and "it's something we have to live with".
Welsh leader accused of making 'opportunistic insults'
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart has labelled attacks on the UK government and PM Boris Johnson by the first minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, "an uncalled for and opportunistic insult towards medical advisers and the public".
"It's thanks to the decisions of UK (& Welsh) Gov, scientists, families & businesses that the UK is ahead of the world in its response to Covid," Mr Hart wrote in a tweet.
Speaking earlier at a press briefing, Mr Drakeford said the UK government was "simply not functioning" because it was occupied by the need to deflect attention from press stories about parties held at Downing Street during lockdown.
"If anybody believes that their announcements this week on coronavirus were the result of a careful consideration of the science, or because they had a well worked out plan for what they were doing, I think that would be a very optimistic view indeed," the first minister said.
Welsh Conservatives have claimed Wales has the worst Covid mortality rate in the UK and called for a Wales-specific Covid inquiry.
'Day is coming' for end to face masks in Scottish schools - health official
The "day is coming" when the use of face masks in Scotland's schools will end, a top government adviser has said.
The Scottish government's national clinical director, Prof Jason Leitch, said he believed the requirement to wear masks in schools will be withdrawn soon, but he did not know when.
In England, the requirement for face masks to be worn in secondary school classrooms has been scrapped.
Prof Leitch also said science had now been able to "de-fang" Covid, and the worst was likely behind the country.
However, he warned future restrictions could still be needed.
Read more.
London stood down from major incident - Khan
London's major incident status is being removed, Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced.
But the city will remain on high alert due to the significant threat Covid-19 and the Omicron variant still pose in the capital, he says.
The major incident was declared on 18 December due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, a significant rise in patients in London hospitals and the impact on staff absences in frontline services.
It's been ended following the gradual reduction in the number of Covid cases, manageable hospital numbers and an improvement in staff absences, Khan says.
He is calling on the government to rethink their Covid plans and keep legislation in place to make face coverings mandatory on public transport.
"They still have a huge role to play in keeping our city open and our friends, family and communities protected," he says.