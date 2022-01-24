Here’s a quick look at the main coronavirus headlines this morning:
- Scotland's Covid restrictions have been eased to allow the reopening of nightclubs and the return of large indoor events
However, people are still being asked to work from home and take lateral flow tests before meeting others
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a crucial week for his premiership, ahead of a report over alleged parties at Downing Street during lockdown
It is thought civil servant Sue Gray will publish her findings this week - although the date is not confirmed
Many more workers are set to return to the office this week after work-from-home guidance was ditched in England.
