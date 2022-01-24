nightclub

Scotland's Omicron Covid measures eased

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by James Clarke

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. The main headlines this morning

    Here’s a quick look at the main coronavirus headlines this morning:

  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning.

    Stay with us as we bring you the key updates throughout the day.

Back to top