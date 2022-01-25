Here’s what is happening this morning.
Live Reporting
Edited by Alex Therrien
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
The travel industry is
welcoming changes to rules that mean double-vaccinated travellers to England
and Scotland will not need to take a Covid test from 11 February
-
Airline bosses say the move
will return rules to “near-normality” for the fully vaccinated, adding that testing rules should become a “thing of the past”
-
Downing Street
admits that staff gathered in No 10 during the first lockdown to mark Boris
Johnson’s birthday
- ITV News reports up to 30 people attended the
June 2020 event, sang Happy Birthday and were served cake
-
In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to give an
update on the Covid rules later. It comes after measures were eased there - including the reopening of nightclubs
-
Over-50s and younger adults with underlying health conditions are being urged to participate in a study of life-saving treatments for Covid-19
-
School leaders' union, the NAHT, is calling on the government to consider making further changes to GCSE and A-level exams in England this year, because of the disruption caused by the pandemic
What’s happening today?
Here’s what is happening this morning.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
We’ll be bringing you the main developments from the UK and around the world throughout the day.