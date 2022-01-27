Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Covid restrictions on adult social care will be eased in England from Monday, the government has announced.

There will be no limit on the number of visitors allowed at care homes, self-isolation periods will be cut and care homes will only have to follow outbreak management rules for 14 days, not 28.

The change is the latest rolling back of restrictions in England.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the move meant people could see more of their loved ones.

