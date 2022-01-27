Covid restrictions on adult social care will be eased in England from Monday. There will be no limit on the number of visitors allowed at care homes and self-isolation periods will be cut
Women can experience small changes to their periods after having a Covid vaccine but they quickly return to normal, a leading UK menstruation expert has said. Dr Victoria Male, from Imperial College London, said studies from the US and Norway which tracked women's cycles were "reassuring"
MPs are still waiting to see the findings of Sue Gray's report into lockdown parties in Downing Street. The BBC understands that Ms Gray's report is essentially completed, but she has not yet sent it to the prime minister
Meanwhile, more than eight million people have tested positive for coronavirus in the Americas in the past week - a new record for the region
Live Reporting
Edited by Emma Owen
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Face coverings and Covid passes are no longer legally required in England, as the relaxation of Plan B rules have come into effect. But train operators and some shops say they will continue to ask people to wear them
-
Covid restrictions on adult social care will be eased in England from Monday. There will be no limit on the number of visitors allowed at care homes and self-isolation periods will be cut
-
Women can experience small changes to their periods after having a Covid vaccine but they quickly return to normal, a leading UK menstruation expert has said. Dr Victoria Male, from Imperial College London, said studies from the US and Norway which tracked women's cycles were "reassuring"
-
MPs are still waiting to see the findings of Sue Gray's report into lockdown parties in Downing Street. The BBC understands that Ms Gray's report is essentially completed, but she has not yet sent it to the prime minister
-
Meanwhile, more than eight million people have tested positive for coronavirus in the Americas in the past week - a new record for the region
Care home restrictions in England to be eased
Covid restrictions on adult social care will be eased in England from Monday, the government has announced.
There will be no limit on the number of visitors allowed at care homes, self-isolation periods will be cut and care homes will only have to follow outbreak management rules for 14 days, not 28.
The change is the latest rolling back of restrictions in England.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the move meant people could see more of their loved ones.
Read more.
Face mask rules dropped as Plan B ends in England
More now on our main story this morning that face coverings and Covid passes are no longer legally required in England as Plan B restrictions have now come to an end.
Guidance on the use of face coverings in communal areas of educational settings has also been removed.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the vaccine rollout, testing capacity and the availability of new antiviral treatments have allowed the government to “cautiously” restore more freedoms.
Infections remain high, with 102,292 cases reported on Wednesday and 346 deaths within within 28 days of a positive test.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll be bringing you updates from the UK and around the world.
Here are the main stories so far this morning.