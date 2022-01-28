Nightclub
Covid restrictions eased in Scotland and Wales

Edited by James Clarke

  1. Nightclubs reopen in Wales as rules eased

    People waiting in a queue for a ngihtclub
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Nightclubs can reopen in Wales on Friday as business restrictions brought in to tackle the Omicron variant are scrapped.

    The rule of six in pubs and restaurants will be lifted, and businesses will no longer be obliged to impose social distancing rules.

    The legal requirement to work from home will also end, but mask wearing rules - scrapped in England - are staying in shops, hospitals and public transport.

    Covid passes will remain for nightclubs, large indoor events, concert halls and cinema and theatre visits.

    Meanwhile masks are still required in schools until the February half-term.

    It is a day of changing rules in parts of the UK today, while in England the government still awaits Sue Gray's report into Downing Street parties during lockdown.

    Here’s some of the headlines:

