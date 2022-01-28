Nightclubs can reopen in Wales on Friday as business\nrestrictions brought in to tackle the Omicron variant are scrapped. The rule of six in pubs and restaurants will be lifted, and\nbusinesses will no longer be obliged to impose social distancing rules. The legal requirement to work from home will also end, but\nmask wearing rules - scrapped in England - are staying in shops, hospitals and\npublic transport. Covid passes will remain for nightclubs, large indoor\nevents, concert halls and cinema and theatre visits. Meanwhile masks are still required in schools until the\nFebruary half-term.
-
Nightclubs can reopen and
the rule of six is lifted for pubs and restaurants in Wales as part of a raft of changes to rules brought in to slow the Omicron variant
-
In Scotland, rules on
physical distancing and the wearing of face masks in certain circumstances are being relaxed
-
Doubts have emerged over
the timing of the positive Covid test tennis star Novak Djokovic used to enter
Australia to try to compete in the Australian Open
-
Scientists have warned the
government that allowing large numbers of people in lower-income countries to
go unvaccinated is "reckless" and could lead to new Covid variants
-
And Barnard Castle had its "best ever" year for tourists in 2021 after the town was thrust into the media spotlight amid the Dominic Cummings lockdown row
