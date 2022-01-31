Many of the lead stories on the front of this morning's newspapers focus on coronavirus and the prime minister. The Daily Telegraph is confident that the meeting this morning to discuss mandatory Covid vaccinations for NHS staff will rubber stamp abandoning the policy. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail is one of many to report that in a bid to move on from lockdown partygate, Boris Johnson is pledging to end the remaining EU laws on the statute book and slash red tape. The Guardian says with what it calls a policy blitz, a Brexit Bill and a visit to Ukraine, Johnson is trying to seize back control of the government's agenda.
Ministers will meet later to decide whether or not to scrap
mandatory Covid vaccinations
for NHS staff in England
The limit on visitors to care homes in England is lifted
today as self-isolation and
outbreak management times are cut
Working from home restrictions are eased in Scotland with employers encouraged to
consider a hybrid system
Streaming giant Spotify announces plans to clamp down on
Covid misinformation by adding advisory
warnings to podcasts
And today marks two years since the UK’s first Covid-19
hospital case and staff
have been telling us how they remember those first weeks
Papers lead on 'U-turn' on NHS staff jabs
Why axe mandatory jabs in NHS?
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
There are practical and ethical reasons why the mandatory vaccination policy may go.
On a practical level, the NHS in England can ill afford staff to be forced out – there are already nearly 100,000 vacancies in the health service.
And then on an ethical level – as some staff are pointing out – is it right to insist on vaccination when the benefits are not overwhelmingly clear cut?
Vaccination against hepatitis B is a condition of employment for some staff, but that is more than 90% effective against infection and immunity lasts for years.
By comparison, immunity against Covid infection after two doses has largely gone after 20 weeks.
A booster can initially increase protection to around 70%, but by 10 weeks that has started to wane significantly too.
It certainly helps to reduce spread, but is it enough to over-ride freedom to choose?
And if staffing levels drop further because of the mandate, could the risks that poses outweigh the benefits the vaccine brings?
NHS staff jabs rule should go - nurses' boss
More on mandatory jabs for NHS staff now - the director of the Royal College of Nursing for England tells us they should be scrapped.
Patricia Marquis says making vaccines mandatory is "not the way to go" to motivate people to be jabbed.
She tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The situation needs to be reviewed urgently and quick decisions need to be made before we start to lose people from the system."
She says it makes "no sense" to lose risk losing thousands of NHS staff over the rule that means if they are not double-jabbed by 1 April, they will be moved out of frontline roles or sacked.
“We know the scale of the problem is beyond anything that we can afford to lose from the NHS right now," she says.
She says the biggest problem for health and social care at the moment is its workforce.
Mandatory jabs for NHS staff in England could end
Our top story this morning is a decision being taken by ministers on whether or not to scrap mandatory Covid vaccinations for NHS England staff.
Thursday is the deadline for frontline staff to get their first jab to give them time to be fully vaccinated by 1 April.
Around 77,000 NHS staff are unvaccinated and have been told if they are not double jabbed in time they will be redeployed or dismissed.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid says this rule is being "kept under review" but that it is the "duty" of NHS staff to get vaccinated.
We will bring you news of any decision as soon as we have it – but for now here’s the full story.
