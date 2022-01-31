There are practical and ethical reasons why the mandatory vaccination policy may go.

On a practical level, the NHS in England can ill afford staff to be forced out – there are already nearly 100,000 vacancies in the health service.

And then on an ethical level – as some staff are pointing out – is it right to insist on vaccination when the benefits are not overwhelmingly clear cut?

Vaccination against hepatitis B is a condition of employment for some staff, but that is more than 90% effective against infection and immunity lasts for years.

By comparison, immunity against Covid infection after two doses has largely gone after 20 weeks.

A booster can initially increase protection to around 70%, but by 10 weeks that has started to wane significantly too.

It certainly helps to reduce spread, but is it enough to over-ride freedom to choose?

And if staffing levels drop further because of the mandate, could the risks that poses outweigh the benefits the vaccine brings?