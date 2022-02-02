A further 112,458 confirmed daily cases in the UK were announced on Tuesday, taking the seven-day average to 91,177.

Here we look at the figures in a bit more detail.

There were 219 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Tuesday.

Of those deaths, there were 185 in England, 30 in Scotland and four in Northern Ireland. No deaths were reported in Wales.

More than 37 million booster doses have been administered across the UK, with 31 million in England, 3.3 million in Scotland, 1.9 million in Wales and 940,000 in Northern Ireland.

