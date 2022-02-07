Health Secretary Sajid Javid has been talking about the delayed plan to deal with the NHS backlog, telling BBC Breakfast it was initially delayed from December by the Omicron wave and the need to rush out booster jabs.

But he denies reports that the Treasury has halted the scheme over concerns about the value for money of the £8bn plan.

Javid says: “The Treasury is an excellent partner We have a great relationship with the Treasury. There’s no issue around the money.”

He adds that “when you publish something so ambitious and important we want to make sure that across government everyone is on board”.

The health secretary acknowledges that the waiting list for non-urgent operations, currently at six million, will grow before it gets smaller, but he says it is impossible to know how big it might get.

Previously, before the announcement of extra investment, he had warned waiting lists could grow to 13 million.