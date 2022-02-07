Patients feel their lives are in limbo, says surgeon
Nuha Yassin, a consultant surgeon in the West Midlands and a
member of the Royal College of Surgeon’s council, says the NHS waiting list figures
are “colossal, humungous”.
She tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that patients in surveys say “they
feel their lives are in limbo while they’re on the waiting lists”.
“We in the NHS have been working tirelessly. We’re nearly
back to pre-pandemic levels, but we still have this backlog,” she says.
Money not the issue over NHS backlog plan delay, says health secretary
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has been talking about the delayed
plan to deal with the NHS backlog, telling BBC Breakfast it was initially delayed from December by the Omicron wave and the need to rush out booster
jabs.
But he denies reports that the Treasury has halted the scheme over concerns about the value for money of the £8bn plan.
Javid says: “The Treasury is an excellent partner We have a great
relationship with the Treasury. There’s no issue around the money.”
He adds that “when you publish something so ambitious and
important we want to make sure that across government everyone is on board”.
The health secretary acknowledges that the waiting list for
non-urgent operations, currently at six million, will grow before it gets smaller, but he says it is impossible to know how big it might get.
Previously, before the announcement of extra investment, he
had warned waiting lists could grow to 13 million.
Delays over tackling backlog of six million NHS patients
Our top story today is that a detailed plan to tackle the record backlog of six million patients on hospital
waiting lists - which was due to be announced on Monday - has been delayed.
BBC political correspondent Chris Mason said there appeared
to be a disagreement between the Treasury and the rest of government about the
cost of the plan.
The Treasury has not commented on reports that it
made a late intervention putting the plan on hold.
Instead, the government has announced a new online service for non-urgent
operations, called My Planned Care, which allows patients
to get information about waiting times.
- Plans to tackle England’s NHS backlog from the pandemic have been delayed, despite a record six million patients on waiting lists. They were
due to be published today, but the government has instead announced a new
online service allowing people needing non-urgent surgery to get information
about waiting times
-
Australia, which has had some of the world’s strictest
border controls for almost two years, has announced it will reopen to travellers who have had two vaccine doses on 21 February
-
One of the team behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has
suggested “bad behaviour from scientists and politicians” may have killed hundreds of thousands of people by undermining the jab rollout. Sir John Bell
heavily criticises EU decision-makers in a BBC documentary
-
The mayor of Canada’s capital, Ottawa, has declared an emergency, saying the city is “completely out of control” due to trucker protests over
Covid restrictions
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to make further changes to his No 10 team as he copes with the fallout of investigations into lockdown parties at Downing Street. Several Tory MPs have submitted letters of no
confidence but have not reached the threshold to trigger a leadership contest
-
India has approved a new single-dose vaccine developed by Russia, as its vaccine programme continues with booster shots and jabs for some
teenagers. The country has given almost 1.7 billion vaccine doses so far
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of the pandemic. Here's a look at some of today's main headlines so far: