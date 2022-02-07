A surgeon and his theatre team perform key hole surgery to remove a gallbladder at at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 16 March 2010 in Birmingham, England
We'll publish NHS backlog plan soon - Javid

  1. Patients feel their lives are in limbo, says surgeon

    Nuha Yassin, a consultant surgeon in the West Midlands and a member of the Royal College of Surgeon’s council, says the NHS waiting list figures are “colossal, humungous”.

    She tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that patients in surveys say “they feel their lives are in limbo while they’re on the waiting lists”.

    “We in the NHS have been working tirelessly. We’re nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, but we still have this backlog,” she says.

  2. Money not the issue over NHS backlog plan delay, says health secretary

    Health Secretary Sajid Javid has been talking about the delayed plan to deal with the NHS backlog, telling BBC Breakfast it was initially delayed from December by the Omicron wave and the need to rush out booster jabs.

    But he denies reports that the Treasury has halted the scheme over concerns about the value for money of the £8bn plan.

    Javid says: “The Treasury is an excellent partner We have a great relationship with the Treasury. There’s no issue around the money.”

    He adds that “when you publish something so ambitious and important we want to make sure that across government everyone is on board”.

    The health secretary acknowledges that the waiting list for non-urgent operations, currently at six million, will grow before it gets smaller, but he says it is impossible to know how big it might get.

    Previously, before the announcement of extra investment, he had warned waiting lists could grow to 13 million.

  3. Delays over tackling backlog of six million NHS patients

    Our top story today is that a detailed plan to tackle the record backlog of six million patients on hospital waiting lists - which was due to be announced on Monday - has been delayed.

    BBC political correspondent Chris Mason said there appeared to be a disagreement between the Treasury and the rest of government about the cost of the plan.

    The Treasury has not commented on reports that it made a late intervention putting the plan on hold.

    Instead, the government has announced a new online service for non-urgent operations, called My Planned Care, which allows patients to get information about waiting times.

