Johnson faces fresh Tory criticism after Starmer mobbed

Technology minister Chris Philp has been speaking about the incident involving the Labour leader on BBC Breakfast.

He says Boris Johnson has "clarified" controversial comments he made about Keir Starmer and Jimmy Savile.

Philp says a few days after the PM spoke in Parliament, Johnson told reporters "he was not suggesting at any time that Keir Starmer had personal responsibility for the [Savile] case. But he obviously did have responsibility for the conduct of the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service)".

But he says he doesn't think the PM's comments "in any way provoked the very unseemly and totally unacceptable harassment we saw last night".