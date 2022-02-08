Johnson faces fresh Tory criticism after Starmer mobbed

Minister doesn't think PM's comments provoked protest
Technology minister Chris Philp has been speaking about the incident involving the Labour leader on BBC Breakfast.
He says Boris Johnson has "clarified" controversial comments he made about Keir Starmer and Jimmy Savile.
Philp says a few days after the PM spoke in Parliament, Johnson told reporters "he was not suggesting at any time that Keir Starmer had personal responsibility for the [Savile] case. But he obviously did have responsibility for the conduct of the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service)".
But he says he doesn't think the PM's comments "in any way provoked the very unseemly and totally unacceptable harassment we saw last night".
Analysis
Starmer incident reignites anger over Savile claim
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
Yesterday's incident has reignited the anger inside the Conservative Party at the prime minister's false claims in Parliament a week ago.
His refusal to apologise, and partial retraction, made some MPs queasy and was the trigger for at least one of them to add their private letter to those already submitted in an effort to oust him.
It's impossible to say categorically that the protesters had been driven by the prime minister's comments last week.
But the ugly event has stirred calls again among Tory MPs for the PM to take back his comments completely, and to acknowledge the danger of what he'd said.
WATCH: Protesters surround Labour leader Keir Starmer
This is the moment Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was directed to a police car for protection after a group of demonstrators surrounded him yesterday afternoon near Parliament.
Some of them were heard criticising him for supporting Covid vaccinations and not "opposing the government", but there were also shouts about Jimmy Savile.
Scotland Yard says a man and a woman have been arrested after a traffic cone was thrown at officers.
'Words have consequences' - Labour MP
Labour’s Rosena Allin-Khan told BBC Radio 4's Today
programme the prime minister “should not be looking in the dark corners of the
internet for lies to smear his opponents, but standing up for a better public discourse
based on fact, not fiction”.
In a fierce attack on Boris Johnson, the shadow minster for mental health called on the PM to come to Parliament "and apologise unreservedly for his smears".
"Words have consequences," she said, echoing many of her Labour colleagues on Tuesday morning.
“We need to have responsible leaders who fight fake
news and conspiracy theories - not promote them.”
"This is straight out of the Trumpian playbook. Boris Johnson has come in to public office to seize power and smear any person, or group, who stands in his way.
or group, who stands in his way.
The police officer who set up the team
responsible for MP security following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox says there
are “distinct differences” between the recent fatal attacks on MPs, such as Ms
Cox and Sir David Amess, and Monday's incident in Westminster.
Philip Grindell said the images of a band of
protesters surrounding Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer “look a lot worse than
they are – in terms of a threat perspective”.
Grindell said “99.9% of the time” MPs in the UK were able to continue in public life “and no-one knows they are there”.
He described attacks such as the fatal
stabbing of Sir David last October, as “predatory, targeted attacks”.
In comparison, he called Monday’s mobbing of
Starmer “impulsive violence”. “The two are very different.”
He told the BBC freedom of speech was "an important value".
value".
Protesters "shouting and expressing themselves, however aggressively", are not committing an offence - “that’s just politics”, he added.
What are the papers saying?
Many
papers lead on calls for Boris Johnson to apologise for comments made about Sir
Keir Starmer, after protesters targeted the Labour leader outside Parliament.
"This
is why words matter... this is why truth matters," says the Mirror.
A
Labour source tells the Guardian that Johnson "and his cabinet chose to
lie down with dogs, and now the whole lot of them are covered in fleas".
In
an editorial, the Express describes the protesters as "dangerous
fools" who should be "taken to task for this affront to our
democracy".
The i headlines with: "Police rescue Starmer from mob – as PM faces crunch 48
hours." The paper says Tory MPs have been told they can stay away
from Parliament until Thursday when the Commons begins a 10-day recess.
The
paper says Johnson believes he will get a fresh chance to reset his premiership
if he manages to avoid a confidence vote before the recess.
Shortly after the incident, Boris Johnson tweeted that the "behaviour directed at the Leader of the Opposition tonight is absolutely disgraceful".
However, a senior source at No 10 has told the BBC the PM will not be apologising for his remarks in Parliament last week.
They say it is unreasonable to suggest that what happened on Monday "was Boris's fault and not the mob's fault" - adding that Mr Johnson's tweet about the incident "was sincere".
Several Conservative MPs have publicly said Mr Johnson should go further.
Julian Smith, a former Northern Ireland secretary under Mr Johnson, said it was important for democracy as well as Sir Keir's security that "the false Savile slurs made against him are withdrawn in full".
Fellow Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Commons defence committee, told Mr Johnson to "apologise please", and Conservative Sir Roger Gale said he feared the "grim scenes" outside Parliament were "the direct result of the deliberately careless use of language in the chamber".
PM has no intention of apologising for Savile remark
The prime minister is once again facing calls from some of his own MPs to apologise for making a false claim about Sir Keir Starmer, after protesters surrounded the Labour leader near Parliament.
protesters surrounded the Labour leader near Parliament.
But Downing Street says he has no intention of doing so.
Videos on social media showed Sir Keir being escorted into a police car on the Victoria Embankment shortly after 17:00 GMT.
Protesters could be heard repeatedly shouting
"traitor", while criticising the Labour leader for supporting Covid
vaccinations and not "opposing the government".
But there were also cries of "Jimmy Savile".
Savile".
A man and a woman were arrested at the scene.
At least six Tory MPs have subsequently linked
the incident to a false remark made in Parliament last Monday by
the PM as he was grilled by MPs over an initial report on Downing Street
parties during lockdown.
Good morning
Welcome to today’s live page.
Today we’ll be looking at the ongoing fallout after Labour
leader Sir Keir Starmer was surrounded by protesters in Westminster on Monday
afternoon.
At least six Tory MPs later linked the incident to Boris Johnson’s
incorrect comment that Sir Keir had failed to prosecute serial sex offender
Jimmy Savile while he was Director of Public Prosecutions.
There have been fresh calls for the PM to apologise. No 10 says it won't apologise although Johnson has condemned the harassment.
has condemned the harassment.
