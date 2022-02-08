Plan to tackle England's NHS waiting lists expected

As we wait on the announcement coming up from the health secretary, we've been hearing from people about how NHS backlogs have affected them.

Matthew Watkinson, 70, has been waiting for an operation to repair a stomach hernia for more than two years.

“I suffer a lot and it doesn’t get better," he says.

He says a similar delay led to his mother's death - her ruptured hernia caused organ failure.

He is pessimistic about waiting lists coming down and says he feels forced to consider unaffordable private treatment, costing around £3,000, because the health service is so stretched it "just can't cope".