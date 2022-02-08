Plan to tackle England's NHS waiting lists expected

As we wait on the announcement coming up from the health secretary, we've been hearing from people about how NHS backlogs have affected them.
Matthew Watkinson, 70, has been waiting for an operation to repair a stomach hernia for more than two years.
“I suffer a lot and it doesn’t get better," he says.
He says a similar delay led to his mother's death - her ruptured hernia caused organ failure.
He is pessimistic about waiting lists coming down and says he feels forced to consider unaffordable private treatment, costing around £3,000, because the health service is so stretched it "just can't cope".
A combination of Covid, winter and the existing length of waiting lists is placing a huge strain on hospitals.
Patients face long waits for emergency treatment and wards are short of beds.
Waiting lists show NHS under pressure
There are record numbers of people on waiting lists – with some six million waiting for non-urgent procedures in England, according November's figures.
About one in 20 of those were waiting - for routine care such as knee and hip surgery - for more than a year.
And those numbers show the picture before Omicron.
Why are there so many on the lists? It's partly because routine surgery has been suspended during parts of the pandemic, which has added to existing pressures on the NHS.
The BBC's Nick Triggle points out that the past decade has been a story of lengthening waits and declining performance.
Plus, we are now in winter - the most difficult time of the year for the health service.
Why was the NHS backlog plan delayed?
A last minute intervention in Whitehall stopped plans from being published yesterday on how to tackle the backlog of patients on hospital waiting lists in England.
The health secretary denied reports the Treasury had blocked the announcement, instead blaming Covid for the delay.
Sajid Javid says the full plan was due to be released in December, but the emergence of Omicron meant the focus shifted to the booster programme.
The Daily Telegraph reported that the Treasury had refused to sign off the plans.
But Mr Javid denied this, saying, "there's no issue around the money at all", adding that the delay was "to make sure across government everything is agreed and everyone is behind the plan".
Plan to tackle NHS backlog to be released
Hello and welcome to our coverage of plans being released today for the NHS.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid will make a statement to MPs in the Commons at 12:30 GMT on the delayed plan to tackle England's NHS waiting list backlog.
Details of the scheme had originally been expected to be published on Monday, but there was a last minute intervention in Whitehall which delayed it.