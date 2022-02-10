Here's more from UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who has been speaking to the BBC this morning.

"They have amassed over half now of Russia's ground combat capability....on the borders of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people will fight," he says.

"These are people who quite rightly take the sovereignty of their country very seriously."

The defence secretary says that there would be a "human cost" to an invasion and it is important the Russian people understand that.

"This [a possible invasion] is not a cost-free exercise," he says.