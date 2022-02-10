UK defence secretary: Russia knows this is not 'a cost-free exercise'
Here's more from UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who has been speaking to the BBC this morning.
"They have amassed over half now of Russia's ground combat capability....on the borders of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people will fight," he says.
"These are people who quite rightly take the sovereignty of their country very seriously."
The defence secretary says that there would be a "human cost" to an invasion and it is important the Russian people understand that.
"This [a possible invasion] is not a cost-free exercise," he says.
Britain's turn in Moscow
James Landale
Diplomatic correspondent
If it is Thursday, it must be Britain.
Both Moscow and Kyiv have seen a steady flow of western politicians in recent days. Today it is Britain's turn.
In Russia, the foreign and the defence secretaries will be repeating a message with which the Kremlin must now be familiar, one of deterrence and diplomacy: any Russian military action against Ukraine will be met by massive economic sanctions, but the West remains open to dialogue about Russia's security concerns once it has de-escalated its threat against Ukraine.
The prime minister, meanwhile, is off to Brussels to discuss with Nato chiefs what more the UK could do to bolster the military alliance's eastern flank. Mr Johnson will then head to Poland, which would be on the front line if conflict were to escalate in Ukraine.
The key aim of all this diplomacy is to maintain pressure on Russia while reassuring allies in Nato, retaining Western unity and keeping the door open to a non-military solution.
Truss in wreath-laying ceremony in Moscow
As we've been reporting, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is in Moscow for talks with her Russia counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.
These pictures have just come in of Ms Truss taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall in Moscow.
PM boards flight to Brussels
The prime minister has boarded his flight to Brussels for his meeting with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.
Boris Johnson is then scheduled to fly to Warsaw in Poland for talks with the country's leaders and to meet British troops stationed there.
Analysis
Public statements must be taken with a pinch of salt
Katya Adler
Europe Editor
Do you find yourself anxious about war, but confused as to what's REALLY going on?
You're not alone. To start with, terminology in the Russia-Ukraine crisis can be dizzying: Minsk Agreements, Nord Stream 2, the Warsaw Pact and the Normandy format… what are they, and how significant are they?
And how can you be clear about what's going on, if even key political players seem unsure. Does Vladimir Putin plan to invade Ukraine? Or is he serious about dialogue? We're familiar with his security demands from Nato, but what is he willing to accept?
Frustratingly, we can't even get clarity from the umpteen news conferences held by prominent international politicians, zooming around the region, hoping to de-escalate the crisis.
And why? Because this is a massive geopolitical struggle between Russia and the West. No-one wants to reveal their negotiating hand. Public statements, then, need to be taken with a decent-sized pinch of salt.
UK has offered troops to Nato if needed - defence secretary
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is due to travel to Moscow today but first he is on the BBC Breakfast sofa.
He says Britain stands "side-by-side" to the Nato position and will not let threats "push us around".
Wallace says that the UK will offer to Nato "a range of forces" to provide reinforcements on the Ukraine border should Russia invade.
"At a very short notice we could deploy troops potentially to anywhere in Nato, to deal with a whole range of consequences," he says.
The UK has offered Nato 1,000 troops on stand-by, extra Typhoon aircraft to police airspace around Romania and Bulgaria, and more naval vessels around the Black Sea and Mediterranean should they be needed, Wallace says.
He adds the UK is already deploying up to 350 troops to Poland to carry out training exercises alongside the Poles.
But the defence secretary says all of these deployments would be "defensive not offensive".
What's happening today?
Boris Johnson is travelling to Brussels and Warsaw in support of Nato allies, as he says the military alliance must not compromise its principles amid tension with Russia over Ukraine.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace are to meet their Russian counterparts in Moscow later.
Russian denies plans to invade Ukraine but has 100,000 troops on its border as it seeks assurances its neighbour will not be allowed to join Nato.
Truss has said she is determined to stand up for freedom and democracy and intends to urge Moscow to pursue a diplomatic solution.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is also expected to meet the Nato secretary-general in Brussels during the day.
The latest diplomatic efforts come as Russia and Belarus prepare to start 10 days of joint military drills, which the US described as "escalatory".
Good morning and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Nato allies in Brussels amid tensions in Ukraine.
His Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace will be in Russia for talks with their counterparts there - as Moscow denies planning to invade Ukraine.