Russia will be judged on its actions, not its words, the UK Defence Secretary says, after Moscow claims its forces are leaving Crimea. Ben Wallace tells BBC Breakfast the best way\nto verify the truth of Russia’s statement is with UK’s own intelligence or by\nthe movement of troops. He says so far we are seeing the opposite with\nRussian troops increasing and moving from assembly points to more aggressive launch\nareas. He says Russia are building field hospitals and\nexercising naval vessels. "That is not normal military exercising - you don’t surround a country with 60% of the whole of Russia’s land forces on\nits borders if you’re just going for an exercise," he says. He later told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "Roughly from yesterday [Russia] were in position\nand scale to successfully invade Ukraine if they wish to do so."
Live Reporting
Edited by Becky Morton
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Russia has announced its forces are leaving Crimea after finishing
military exercises
-
But UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says he has not yet seen any evidence that Russia is scaling back its operation
-
It comes as Ukraine marks a day of unity amid fears of a
Russian invasion
-
US president Joe Biden is warning a Russian attack on Ukraine is “still very much a possibility”
-
He says Russia has massed some 150,000 troops on the Ukrainian
borders
-
President Vladimir Putin yesterday told a news conference
that Russia does not want war in Europe - but that Nato had failed to address security concerns
Russia will be judged on its actions - UK defence secretary
Russia will be judged on its actions, not its words, the UK Defence Secretary says, after Moscow claims its forces are leaving Crimea.
Ben Wallace tells BBC Breakfast the best way to verify the truth of Russia’s statement is with UK’s own intelligence or by the movement of troops.
He says so far we are seeing the opposite with Russian troops increasing and moving from assembly points to more aggressive launch areas.
He says Russia are building field hospitals and exercising naval vessels.
"That is not normal military exercising - you don’t surround a country with 60% of the whole of Russia’s land forces on its borders if you’re just going for an exercise," he says.
He later told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "Roughly from yesterday [Russia] were in position and scale to successfully invade Ukraine if they wish to do so."
New footage but no numbers
Caroline Davies
Moscow correspondent
There is new footage from the Russian Ministry of Defence, but this is not entirely new information.
Yesterday we heard that Russia was moving some of its western and southern military districts back to their bases after drills finish; that included Crimea. This is in phases.
We had some footage of the movement during the day; these new videos are at night so show continued troop movement.
Russia has said that the troops that have completed their drills are now leaving. It’s not clear whether this is all the troops or some. Russia has not given numbers.
What has Russia said about the Crimea withdrawal?
As we’ve mentioned, Russia has announced that its military drills in Crimea have ended and that troops are leaving.
"Units of the Southern Military District, having completed their participation in tactical exercises, are moving to their permanent deployment points,” its defence ministry said in a statement.
The statement said tanks, other military vehicles and artillery were leaving Crimea by rail. It did not specify how many troops were leaving.
Footage broadcast on state television appeared to show military units crossing the bridge to leave Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.
The announcement of the end of the Crimea drills came a day after Russia said it was pulling back some of its troops from near Ukraine.
However, Western leaders remain sceptical about the significance of the move.
Russia claims forces are leaving Crimea
This morning Russia’s Ministry of Defence has announced further forces are leaving Crimea having completed military drills.
It follows yesterday’s claim that some of its troops massed on the Ukrainian border were pulling back.
But UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says he has not yet seen any evidence that Russia is scaling back its operation.
“On the ground, the physical observations we see show the opposite,” he tells BBC Breakfast.
“Let’s remember Crimea was a sovereign part of Ukraine that was invaded and annexed illegally by Russia back in 2014.
“So I’m not sure that provides any reassurance to anyone that an occupied country is having its drills stepped down.
“What we all want in the international community is to see Crimea returned to Ukraine.”
Good morning
Thank you for joining our live coverage of the Ukraine crisis.
Here are the last developments: