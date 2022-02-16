BBC Copyright: BBC

Russia will be judged on its actions, not its words, the UK Defence Secretary says, after Moscow claims its forces are leaving Crimea.

Ben Wallace tells BBC Breakfast the best way to verify the truth of Russia’s statement is with UK’s own intelligence or by the movement of troops.

He says so far we are seeing the opposite with Russian troops increasing and moving from assembly points to more aggressive launch areas.

He says Russia are building field hospitals and exercising naval vessels.

"That is not normal military exercising - you don’t surround a country with 60% of the whole of Russia’s land forces on its borders if you’re just going for an exercise," he says.

He later told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "Roughly from yesterday [Russia] were in position and scale to successfully invade Ukraine if they wish to do so."