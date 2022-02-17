Further announcements from local authorities are expected but so far Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend, Swansea, Powys, Ceredigion, Caerphilly, Pembrokeshire, Denbighshire, Anglesey, Gwynedd, Neath Port Talbot, Monmouthshire and Cardiff councils have announced closures.
And all schools in the Somerset County Council area in England will also be closed. That's across early years, primary, secondary and sixth form colleges.
More than a hundred schools across Devon and Cornwall will also shut and Bristol City Council said it has advised schools not to open.
All rail services in Wales will be suspended for all of Friday, with disruption expected to continue into the weekend.
Due to the level of extreme weather expected, rail replacement services will not be operating.
Transport for Wales is allowing passengers with tickets for Friday to travel today instead if they can, or over the weekend if services have resumed by then.
Ferries between Fishguard and Rosslare have been cancelled from 23:45 GMT on Thursday.
Analysis
One of the most significant storms in years
Simon King
BBC weather presenter and meteorologist
Storm Eunice is set to bring widespread disruption with
damaging and dangerous winds throughout Friday.
It will be one of the most
significant storms to hit the UK in many years.
Eunice will start
bringing impacts early Friday morning with particular concern around the
Bristol Channel, where the Met Office red warning is in force for.
Strong
winds combined with a spring tide will make conditions dangerous.
Throughout the day we should be prepared for trees being
uprooted, power cuts with significant travel disruption of delays and
cancellations.
Storm Eunice will clear late on Friday but it will stay
unsettled over the weekend with further rain and strong winds at times.
The wind strengths forecast for southern parts of the UK are comparable to the Burns' Day Storm of January 1990, which caused widespread damage, and the storms that hit the UK during the winter of 2013-2014.
Government holds Cobra meeting to discuss Eunice
The government held an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the response to the incoming storm.
Prime
Minister Boris Johnson says the Army is on standby to help those affected - and that help is also being offered to those hit by Storm Dudley in recent days.
Speaking on a visit to RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, he says: “My
sympathies to those who are still without power – we are working with the power
companies, the local authorities to get their juice restored as fast as
possible.
“But of
course, the Army is on standby.”
Which areas are affected by the warning?
Here are the areas set to be affected by Storm Eunice.
The red warning - the highest there is - is in place from 07:00 GMT until 12:00 on Friday for parts of south Wales and the coast of south-west England.
A lower amber warning for wind remains in place for the rest of Wales and most of England as far north as Manchester as well, from 05:00 until 21:00 on Friday.
Rare red weather warning issued ahead of Storm Eunice
Welcome to our live page coverage of Storm Eunice, as a red weather warning has been issued for parts of south-west England and south Wales for Friday.
The Met Office warned Storm Eunice could bring gusts of up to 90mph, causing significant disruption.
It said there could be a “danger to life” as a result of extremely strong winds.
Train passengers have been urged not to travel on Friday.
More than 100 schools in Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Wales are closing on Friday due to the storm.
The prime minister has confirmed the army is on standby to deal with the consequences of the storm.
Schools across the Republic of Ireland are also due to shut, with a similar red weather warning in place in Cork and Kerry.
Flights could be disrupted, airports warn
Katy Austin
Business Correspondent
Some airports are warning Storm Eunice could affect flights tomorrow.
Gatwick Airport says it is possible flights could be disrupted, as could its North terminal shuttle service, between approximately 10:00 GMT and 16:00.
Passengers should arrive early, it adds.
Manchester Airport is advising passengers to check with their airlines for the most up to date information, and allow plenty of time to get to the airport.
Schools closing in England, Wales and Ireland
Some schools in Wales, England and the Republic of Ireland are to close on Friday due to Storm Eunice.
Most schools in the south of Wales have said they will be shut for the day.
