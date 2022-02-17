Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Some schools in Wales, England and the Republic of Ireland are to close on Friday due to Storm Eunice.

Most schools in the south of Wales have said they will be shut for the day.

Further announcements from local authorities are expected but so far Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend, Swansea, Powys, Ceredigion, Caerphilly, Pembrokeshire, Denbighshire, Anglesey, Gwynedd, Neath Port Talbot, Monmouthshire and Cardiff councils have announced closures.

And all schools in the Somerset County Council area in England will also be closed. That's across early years, primary, secondary and sixth form colleges.

More than a hundred schools across Devon and Cornwall will also shut and Bristol City Council said it has advised schools not to open.

Schools and colleges in Cork, Kerry, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal and Roscommon in Ireland will also be closed, with a red weather warning issued for Cork, Clare and Kerry.