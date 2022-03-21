Morad Tahbaz Copyright: Morad Tahbaz Tahbaz is a businessman-turned-conservationist Image caption: Tahbaz is a businessman-turned-conservationist

As well as Nazanin and her husband, we're also expecting to hear from Roxanne Tahbaz, the daughter of Morad Tahbaz, a British-US national.

Mr Tahbaz, 66, was one of eight conservationists arrested in Iran in January 2018.

The conservationists, members of Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, were accused by authorities of collecting classified information about Iran's strategic areas under the pretext of carrying out environmental and scientific projects.

In November 2019 - despite previously denying all charges - they were sentenced to prison terms ranging from four to 10 years.

Tahbaz, who also holds Iranian citizenship, was released from prison on the same day as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, with his family led to believe he too would be allowed to fly home.

But 48 hours later he was returned to jail. He is currently on hunger strike and has been moved to a hotel.

The Foreign Office says it is continuing to lobby Iran at the highest levels for Mr Tahbaz to be released.

