As well as Nazanin and her husband, we're also expecting to hear from Roxanne Tahbaz, the daughter of Morad Tahbaz, a British-US national.
Mr Tahbaz, 66, was one of eight conservationists arrested in Iran in January 2018.
The conservationists, members of Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, were accused by authorities of collecting classified information about Iran's strategic areas under the pretext of carrying out environmental and scientific projects.
In November 2019 - despite previously denying all charges - they were sentenced to prison terms ranging from four to 10 years.
Tahbaz, who also holds Iranian citizenship, was released from prison on the same day as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, with his family led to believe he too would be allowed to fly home.
But 48 hours later he was returned to jail. He is currently on hunger strike and has been moved to a hotel.
The Foreign Office says it is continuing to lobby Iran at the highest levels for Mr Tahbaz to be released.
How a family visit to Iran turned into a nightmare
Before her arrest, British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
lived in London with her daughter Gabriella and her husband Richard Ratcliffe,
working as a project manager for the charity Thomson Reuters Foundation.
In 2016, she travelled with her baby daughter to visit her
parents in Tehran and celebrate the Iranian new year.
But when she returned to the airport to head home a
fortnight later, she was arrested by members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.
Nazanin was accused of plotting to topple the
government in Tehran and leading a "foreign-linked hostile network" –
accusations she has always denied.
What followed were trials, lengthy jail sentences, house
arrests and years away from her home and family.
After years of campaigning and months of talks between the UK
Foreign Office and Tehran, Nazanin was released alongside fellow
British-Iranian Anoosheh Ashoori last week, and both were reunited with their
families in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Who is Morad Tahbaz?
Nazanin meets Commons Speaker ahead of press conference
Nazanin and her family have arrived at the Palace of Westminster.
Ahead of the press conference she, her husband Richard and their daughter Gabriella were met by Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
They were also joined by Nazanin's MP, Labour's Tulip Siddiq, who has been a leading campaigner for her release.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to appear at noon
We’re expecting to hear from Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in a little over 15 minutes from now.
Join us here for full live coverage in text and video of the press conference, and you can also watch a live stream of it by clicking the play button in the picture above.
How did the UK secure Nazanin’s release?
British foreign secretaries - including now-Prime Minister Boris Johnson - tried, and failed, to secure Nazanin's release for years.
Her husband, Richard, says she was told she was being held to force the UK into settling a multi-million pound dispute dating back to the 1970s.
Iran claimed the UK owed the country £400m as a result of a cancelled order for 1,500 British Chieftain tanks.
After Nazanin's release, the now-Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the debt had been settled "in parallel" and "in full compliance with UK and international sanctions and all legal obligations".
She also said that negotiations had been taking place over the past few months with Iran, with the help of the Gulf state of Oman.
Nazanin press conference at 12:00 GMT
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will appear in front of the world’s press today for the first time since her release from Iran.
The 43-year-old returned home last week having been detained for nearly six years by the Iranian government.
She will give a press conference at midday from the UK Parliament alongside her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, who campaigned tirelessly to secure her release.
We will bring you all the updates here, so do stay with us.