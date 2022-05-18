Inflation hits 9% as cost of living crisis deepens

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was on the radio first thing this morning, and said the rise in inflation was a "very very difficult situation" caused by a combination of the fallout from the pandemic, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine.

She said the government has "put together a billion-pound fund to help households in need" and that the Chancellor is "looking at what more can be done in areas like tax and energy".

Truss declined to comment on whether Chancellor Rishi Sunak would be announcing financial support to help people deal with rising energy bills.

She said that a "low-tax economy" was key to economic growth but would not comment specifically on the government's move to raise National Insurance, which rolled out last month.