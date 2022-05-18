Inflation hits 9% as cost of living crisis deepens

The Chancellor has so far resisted opposition calls for an emergency budget, saying he would look at providing more support in the autumn, when the price cap - which rose by 54% in April - is expected to go up again.
Responding to the latest inflation rise today, he says:
Quote Message: Countries around the world are dealing with rising inflation. Today's inflation numbers are driven by the energy price cap rise in April, which in turn is driven by higher global energy prices.
Countries around the world are dealing with rising inflation. Today's inflation numbers are driven by the energy price cap rise in April, which in turn is driven by higher global energy prices.
Quote Message: We cannot protect people completely from these global challenges but are providing significant support where we can, and stand ready to take further action.
We cannot protect people completely from these global challenges but are providing significant support where we can, and stand ready to take further action.
Inflation a huge worry for families - shadow chancellor
The rise in inflation has prompted further calls from the opposition for the government to do more to help people.
The news is "a huge worry for families already stretched", says Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
She says Labour plans to "force a vote" for an emergency budget today and "for a plan for growth".
Chancellor looking at what more can be done - Truss
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was on the radio first thing this morning, and said the rise in inflation was a "very very difficult situation" caused by a combination of the fallout from the pandemic, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine.
She said the government has "put together a billion-pound fund to help households in need" and that the Chancellor is "looking at what more can be done in areas like tax and energy".
Truss declined to comment on whether Chancellor Rishi Sunak would be announcing financial support to help people deal with rising energy bills.
She said that a "low-tax economy" was key to economic growth but would not comment specifically on the government's move to raise National Insurance, which rolled out last month.
What is inflation, in simple terms?
Inflation is the rate at which the cost of things goes up - it's measured using a percentage.
For example, if a loaf of bread costs £1 one year and £1.09 the next year, then that's an annual inflation rate of 9%.
Prices are now rising by 9% a year in the UK - the highest rate for 40 years. The Bank of England has warned inflation might reach 10% within months.
When prices are rising much faster than wages, it becomes harder for people to afford everyday things.
You can read more about inflation here.
Sometimes it's just easier to see it ....
So inflation is at its highest in 40 years - here's what that looks like.
The main factors in the increase were rises in the cost of electricity, gas and other fuels.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning, and welcome to our coverage of today’s reported rise in inflation.
Prices are rising at their fastest rate for 40 years as higher energy bills hit millions of households.
Inflation, the rate at which prices rise, has jumped to 9% in the 12 months to April, up from 7% in March, the Office for National Statistics says.
We’ll be bringing you the latest updates on this story, including reaction from politicians, businesses and what it means for household bills and the cost of living.
At midday, we'll cover Prime Minister’s Questions, where this subject is expected to dominate.
And we'll try and explain why this has happened, and what can be done to help those struggling.