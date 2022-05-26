Millions of households could have hundreds of pounds knocked off their energy
bills this winter as part of an expected £10bn package to help people cope with soaring
prices.
The announcement comes as millions are facing an additional average £800 rise on their annual energy bill from October, which comes on top of a £700 increase on the typical bill that kicked in from April.
The measures are set to be announced
around 11:30am, when Chancellor Rishi Sunak is due to make a statement in the
House of Commons.
The exact detail of what will
be in the relief package is not entirely known, but we have been told of some
things to expect.
Ahead of the announcement, here’s what we understand Sunak will tell MPs:
Scrapping a plan for a £200 loan to
reduce bills from October, which would have been be repaid
over five years
It will be replaced by a larger rebate – possibly even doubled -
which will not have to be repaid
Additional help for those on the lowest incomes is also expected
The measures are expected to be largely funded by a windfall tax on oil
and gas companies that could raise £7bn
Read more about what we expect the chancellor to announce here.
New measures expected as millions await help
Thanks for joining our live coverage on the cost of living crisis, as an announcement is due from the government of a package of support.
Millions of people around the UK
are already struggling with the soaring price of food, energy and other key
goods.
Inflation is running at around 9%,
a 40-year high, and forecasts only expect this to worsen as the year continues.
Stick with us for all the key Treasury announcements,
expert analysis and reaction from people around the country.
