Millions of households could have hundreds of pounds knocked off their energy bills this winter as part of an expected £10bn package to help people cope with soaring prices.

The announcement comes as millions are facing an additional average £800 rise on their annual energy bill from October, which comes on top of a £700 increase on the typical bill that kicked in from April.

The measures are set to be announced around 11:30am, when Chancellor Rishi Sunak is due to make a statement in the House of Commons.

The exact detail of what will be in the relief package is not entirely known, but we have been told of some things to expect.

Ahead of the announcement, here’s what we understand Sunak will tell MPs:

Scrapping a plan for a £200 loan to reduce bills from October, which would have been be repaid over five years

It will be replaced by a larger rebate – possibly even doubled - which will not have to be repaid

Additional help for those on the lowest incomes is also expected

The measures are expected to be largely funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas companies that could raise £7bn

