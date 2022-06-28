'The most amazing mummy': Tributes to Deborah James

Tony Livesey celebrates "who Debs was, the remarkable things she achieved, the inspiration she gave others and her unmistakable legacy".
And if you'd like to hear the typically frank and searingly emotional final episode of her You, Me and the Big C podcast, "Deborah James' Last Dance", click here.
The Sun pays tribute to inspirational cancer columnist
Dame Deborah went from deputy head teacher to cancer campaigner after her diagnosis in 2016.
After quitting her job in 2017 to launch an online blog documenting her treatment, the Sun gave her a column to share her story.
Lizzie Parry, Deborah’s editor at the newspaper for five-and-a-half years, paid tribute to her award-winning writing and said it was impossible to put her impact into words.
I've never known anyone with the same passion for life, it was infectious. She literally never stopped. There was always a new idea, a fresh way we could capture the imaginations of readers and encourage people to do everything in their power to avoid this horrible disease." from Lizzie Parry Head of health, the Sun
'A remarkable and inspiring woman'
Here are some more of the tributes that have arrived for Dame Deborah.
Radio DJ Adele Roberts - who yesterday revealed that she was free of bowel cancer - tweeted: "Thank you for being so strong for so long and helping others when you were in so much pain yourself."
TalkTV presenter Piers Morgan called the podcaster "a truly remarkable and inspiring woman".
And comedian Mark Watson said Dame Deborah was "a person of unbelievable tenacity".
'Humbling and a lesson to us all'
Here are some more of the tributes that are rolling in for Dame Deborah James.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called Dame Deborah's charity work "truly inspirational".
NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: "Deborah's amazing attitude was humbling and a lesson to us all."
Meanwhile, a tweet from Macmillan Cancer Support lauded Dame Deborah's "dedication to stand together with people with cancer".
And presenter of ITV's Good Morning Britain Charlotte Hawkins said Dame Deborah had "showed that even a terminal diagnosis wasn't going to stop her living life to the full".
Deborah James: Thank God for my incredibly organised family
Last month, Dame Deborah spoke to the BBC about her wish to see cancer beaten.
She said the success of her campaign to raise money for the Bowelbabe Fund left her feeling "utterly loved".
And she paid tribute to her family, for their help in setting up the fund so quickly.
Who will the Bowelbabe fund benefit?
Announcing her prognosis in May, Dame Deborah launched a new cancer research fund which has now raised nearly £6.8m (and rising) from more than 300,000 different donations, including from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Named after her Instagram handle, the Bowelbabe fund will pay for research into personalised medicine for cancer patients, as well as to support campaigns to raise awareness of bowel cancer.
She started the fund with a goal of raising £250,000 - which was shattered in less than 24 hours.
The money raised will primarily benefit three organisations:
BreakingMany, many lives will be saved, PM says
The prime minister has just tweeted that he is "terribly saddened" to hear of Dame Deborah's death.
He said that because of her, "many, many lives will be saved".
"The awareness she brought to bowel cancer and the research her campaigning has funded will be her enduring legacy."
In her family's tribute to her following her death, one message rang out loud and clear:
And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life." from Deborah James family statement
And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life."
Bowel Cancer UK: Deborah's star shone bright
Genevieve Edwards, chief executive of Bowel Cancer UK, where Dame Deborah James was a patron, has paid this tribute:
"Deborah's star shone bright; she was a true inspiration. She turned her bowel cancer diagnosis into an incredible force for good and through her tireless campaigning to raise awareness of bowel cancer symptoms, will have saved countless lives.
Edwards added: "Even during her most difficult times living with bowel cancer, she never stopped helping others.
"We are truly grateful to have known Deborah and to call her our friend.
"She was a powerful patron for Bowel Cancer UK, and leaves a stunning legacy through her BowelBabe Fund, a testament to the love and admiration so many had for her."
You, Me and the Big C
As we just mentioned, Dame Deborah began co-presenting the You, Me and the Big C podcast alongside Lauren Mahon and BBC Radio 5 Live newsreader Rachael Bland in 2018.
They spoke to celebrity guests and addressed practical matters including hair loss, tips for dealing with finances, and telling your nearest and dearest.
Bland died at the age of 40 - six months after the show launched. She had been diagnosed with breast cancer two years earlier.
In her final episode of the podcast on 10 May 2022, James said her liver had stopped working over the previous six months and doctors had advised that more treatment was "fruitless".
James said hosting the podcast had given purpose back to her life after being diagnosed - adding the show had made her realise the influence she could have in "saving another life or making someone not feel alone".
Dame Deborah's mother says her heart is broken
Dame Deborah's mother Heather has paid tribute to her daughter and said her heart is "broken" after her death.
Heather James, whose goes by the handle Bowelgran on Instagram, shared a series of photos of Dame Deborah, ending the post with: "Love you forever."
From deputy head teacher to podcast host and campaigner
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Dame Deborah was married to Sebastien Bowen, a banker, for 13 years, with whom she had two children - Hugo and Eloise
She was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer at the age of 35 in December 2016
After her diagnosis, she left her job as a deputy head teacher and began writing a blog, which went on to become her award-winning, weekly column Things Cancer Made Me Say, in The Sun online
Dame Deborah then became a presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C alongside Lauren Mahon and Rachael Bland, in which the trio discussed the reality of living with cancer
She was a keen runner who described herself as loving fashion, make-up and jewellery
View more on twitter
Thanks for joining us (and check your poo)
Thanks for joining our live coverage, after the sad news that Dame Deborah James has died, aged 40.
As we wrap up our page, it feels fitting to end with her famous (and oft repeated) mantra:
Bowelbabe fund tops £6.8m
As we've been reporting, donations have been flooding in to Dame Deborah's cancer research Bowelbabe fund.
In the hours since her family revealed her death, £100,000 has been raised - and the fund currently stands at over £6.8m.
For perspective, the fund was launched with an original goal of just £250,000 - so has exceeded Dame Deborah's target by over 27 times.
Living life to the fullest - Dame Deborah's final weeks
In Dame Deborah's final message, shared by her family, she urged people to "find a life worth enjoying".
She wrote: "Take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope."
And it is clear she lived by this philosophy - particularly in the final weeks of her life.
She shared many of the highlights with the more than one million followers of her Instagram account.
'We will never forget you'
Reaction to the death of Dame Deborah continues to flood in.
Health SecretarySajid Javid saluted an "incredible legacy", praising the podcaster for an "exceptional" fundraising campaign which started "important conversations" about cancer.
Cancer Research UK head Michelle Mitchell said she was "devastated" by the news, saying Dame Deborah "showed incredible support for the causes she cared about".
Campaigner, author and TV presenter Katie Piper addressed Dame Deborah directly in a tweet: "We will never forget you."
And businessman and Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis said the broadcaster had left a "lasting legacy for so many".
The Sun reacts to 'inspirational' columnist's death
As we reported earlier, Deborah James went from deputy headmaster, to cancer blogger, to Sun columnist, before becoming a BBC broadcaster.
Here's the front page of Wednesday's paper.
'We're so proud to have worked with her'
Here's some more reaction - this time from the BBC.
"This is incredibly sad news. Dame Deborah James was a true inspiration," said director-general Tim Davie.
"We're so proud to have worked with her," he adds. "The way she talked about and faced up to her cancer moved the nation, inspired change and undoubtedly saved lives."
BBC Radio 5 Live controller Heidi Dawson added: "As colleagues and friends, we are all heartbroken."
Dawson continued: "She had the most incredible energy, a magnetism that drew you towards her.
"The messages from her listeners show the incredibly special connection she made."
Listen: 5 Live raises a glass to Deborah James
Our colleagues at BBC Radio 5 Live have put together a special programme on the "extraordinary life" of their friend.
Tony Livesey celebrates "who Debs was, the remarkable things she achieved, the inspiration she gave others and her unmistakable legacy".
And if you'd like to hear the typically frank and searingly emotional final episode of her You, Me and the Big C podcast, "Deborah James' Last Dance", click here.
Deborah James: Thank God for my incredibly organised family
Last month, Dame Deborah spoke to the BBC about her wish to see cancer beaten.
She said the success of her campaign to raise money for the Bowelbabe Fund left her feeling "utterly loved".
And she paid tribute to her family, for their help in setting up the fund so quickly.
BreakingMany, many lives will be saved, PM says
The prime minister has just tweeted that he is "terribly saddened" to hear of Dame Deborah's death.
He said that because of her, "many, many lives will be saved".
"The awareness she brought to bowel cancer and the research her campaigning has funded will be her enduring legacy."
'Thank you for your rebellious hope'
Tributes to Dame Demorah are pouring in from across the UK and beyond.
Carol Vorderman tweeted: "Rest in peace Bowelbabe. Your incredible spirit will live on."
Fellow TV presenter Gaby Roslin said: "Bye bye my beautiful friend Deborah.You will forever shine so brightly.
"Thank you for all you did. For the laughter, the dancing and most importantly for all you did in your short lifetime for others."
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner described Dame Deborah as an "extraordinary campaigner", adding: "Thank you for your rebellious hope and the millions you have inspired Bowelbabe."
TV presenter Julia Bradbury said Dame Deborah was "the most incredible ambassador of life," adding "my thoughts are with her family and children. Such a huge loss".
Deborah's final message: 'Check your poo'
After being diagnosed in 2016, Dame Deborah was a passionate campaigner for cancer treatment and early diagnosis.
According to the NHS, the key symptoms of bowel cancer are:
In her family's tribute to her following her death, one message rang out loud and clear:
Read more here