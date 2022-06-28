'The most amazing mummy': Tributes to Deborah James

BBC Copyright: BBC Rachael Bland, Lauren Mahon, and Deborah James Image caption: Rachael Bland, Lauren Mahon, and Deborah James

As we just mentioned, Dame Deborah began co-presenting the You, Me and the Big C podcast alongside Lauren Mahon and BBC Radio 5 Live newsreader Rachael Bland in 2018.

They spoke to celebrity guests and addressed practical matters including hair loss, tips for dealing with finances, and telling your nearest and dearest.

Bland died at the age of 40 - six months after the show launched. She had been diagnosed with breast cancer two years earlier.

In her final episode of the podcast on 10 May 2022, James said her liver had stopped working over the previous six months and doctors had advised that more treatment was "fruitless".

James said hosting the podcast had given purpose back to her life after being diagnosed - adding the show had made her realise the influence she could have in "saving another life or making someone not feel alone".