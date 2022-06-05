The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have tweeted pictures of Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, baking cakes in a kitchen decorated with Union Jack bunting.
The caption reads: "Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! We hope you like them!"
It's been a whirlwind of activities over the last few days. There have been many highlights, including on Thursday the Trooping the Colour military parade which was followed by the Royal Family's balcony appearance and flypast.
This was followed by a beacon-lighting ceremony in the evening which took place across the UK and Commonwealth, led by the Queen in a special ceremony at Windsor Castle.
On Friday, the main event was the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, although the Queen was unable to attend after experiencing discomfort during Thursday's events.
Saturday's highlight was the open-air concert at Buckingham Palace, featuring the likes of Diana Ross, Sir Elton John and Sir Rod Stewart. During the day, members of the Royal Family spent the day at events across the UK, including Princess Ann who represented her mother at the Epsom Derby.
So the big question today is whether the reigning monarch will make an appearance on the last day of the festivities marking her 70-year reign.
Some 10 million people
are expected to take part in a final day
of street parties and celebrations across the UK
Prince Charles and Camilla are attending
one of the Big Jubilee Lunches, in Oval, London, with a specially invited audience
Around the world, more than 600 Jubilee Lunches will also be held, mostly in Commonwealth countries
At 14:30, the Platinum Jubilee
Pageant kicks off, involving over 10,000 people - including the military, 6,000
volunteers, performers and key workers
Some 2,500 members of the public
are also involved in the event which takes place against the backdrop of
Buckingham Palace and surrounding streets
A two-mile carnival procession - featuring a
cast of thousands, including puppets and celebrities - will move down London's
Mall and past the palace
The Mounted Band of the Household Cavalry will lead the Gold State
Coach along the pageant route
The 260-year-old carriage is used to transport the monarch on coronation and
jubilees - it hasn't been seen on the streets of London for 20 years
The evening finale at 17:00 will
feature Ed Sheeran performing, and the singing of the national anthem in front
of the palace
It's hoped the Queen will make an appearance at the Palace balcony
Damp day in London ahead of pageant
BBC Weather
Let’s have a look at the weather forecast ahead of today’s pageant.
It has been a damp start in the capital and it is expected to get drier as the morning goes on.
Some sunshine will develop in the afternoon, but some heavy showers are likely to develop in places too.
Across the rest of the UK Northern Ireland and Scotland will be mostly sunny and dry, but southern Scotland will turn cloudy in the afternoon.
It will be cloudier in England and Wales with spells of heavy rain and showers.
The history of the Gold State Coach
The Gold State Coach will be the ceremonial centrepiece of the Jubilee pageant - but this Sunday the Queen won’t be riding in it.
It weighs nearly four tonnes, features ornate carvings and has been used at every coronation since that of George IV.
The Queen rode in the gold State Coach to her coronation in 1953, and her Silver and Golden Jubilee processions.
The coach was commissioned in 1760 and first used in 1762, when George III travelled to Westminster to open Parliament.
It's notoriously uncomfortable - the Queen has described her journey to her coronation in the gold State Coach as "horrible" and has said it's "not very comfortable".
On Sunday it will be drawn by eight Windsor Grey horses and newsreel footage of the Queen's coronation will be projected on to its windows.
The coach has not been seen on the streets of London for over 20 years and is on public display at the Royal Mews when not in use.
Colourful pageant follows Paddington at the Palace
The four-day Jubilee celebrations will come to an end later today.
Yesterday we had Paddington drinking tea with the Queen at Buckingham Palace in a surprising and amusing short film.
Today, the final celebrations will be marked by a 3km-long colourful street pageant with thousands of performers heading through central London.
Ten thousand people will take part and capture key moments from the Queen's time on the throne marking her 70 years.
We can expect 6,000 performers, 1,800 troops, 200 horses and hundreds of volunteers too.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our live coverage of the last day of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Much has been happening over the last three days, including an open-air concert outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday night.
Here is what we can expect to happen on Sunday: