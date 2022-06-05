Reuters Copyright: Reuters

It's been a whirlwind of activities over the last few days. There have been many highlights, including on Thursday the Trooping the Colour military parade which was followed by the Royal Family's balcony appearance and flypast.

This was followed by a beacon-lighting ceremony in the evening which took place across the UK and Commonwealth, led by the Queen in a special ceremony at Windsor Castle.

On Friday, the main event was the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, although the Queen was unable to attend after experiencing discomfort during Thursday's events.

Saturday's highlight was the open-air concert at Buckingham Palace, featuring the likes of Diana Ross, Sir Elton John and Sir Rod Stewart. During the day, members of the Royal Family spent the day at events across the UK, including Princess Ann who represented her mother at the Epsom Derby.

So the big question today is whether the reigning monarch will make an appearance on the last day of the festivities marking her 70-year reign.