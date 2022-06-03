Projections displayed on the front of Buckingham Palace depicting Queen Elizabeth II during The Lighting Of The Principal Beacon at Buckingham Palace on June 02, 2022 in London, England.
Royals to attend thanksgiving service as Queen rests

Live Reporting

by Chris Giles, Jo Couzens, Thomas Poole and Andre Rhoden-Paul

All times stated are UK

  1. Queen will deeply regret missing thanksgiving service

    Sean Coughlan

    Royal correspondent

    It will be a deep regret for the Queen to miss her service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s today.

    It’s understood she’ll be watching on television from Windsor but she’ll be disappointed not to be there.

    The Queen has often spoken of her own strong personal Christian faith and this church service would have been one of the very most important events for the Jubilee weekend.

    The themes of duty, public service and personal belief would have all come together.

    So it was something of a shock when the news came last night that she wasn’t able to attend - and it might seem a little strange for those at the service in St Paul’s, as it goes ahead without her.

    Queen lights the beacon at Windsor Castle
    Copyright: BBC

  2. What to watch for this morning

    Members of the public gather outside St Pauls Cathedral on June 03, 2022
    Copyright: Gett

    Key timings

    At 10:50, Great Paul, the largest church bell in the country, will be rung for five minutes, followed by a peel of bells until 11:25.

    Then at 11:30, a national service of thanksgiving will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral to give thanks for the Queen's seven decades as monarch.

    The service will include bible readings, prayers and hymns, to recognise and give thanks for the Queen’s reign, faith and lifetime of service.

    Following the service, the Lord Mayor of London and City of London Corporation will host a reception for members of the Royal Family and the congregation at 12:25 at Guildhall.

    Public service theme

    The theme of public service is at the heart of today’s event. More than 400 people from all four nations of the UK have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life at a community and national level – many for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

  3. What happened on Thursday?

    The Queen and Prince Louis
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: The Queen appeared on the balcony alongside other Royal Family members, including Prince Louis

    It was a busy day for the royals yesterday, and tens of thousands of people turned out in central London in glorious sunshine to watch the spectacle and try and catch a glimpse of the Queen.

    Millions more enjoyed the day in parks and squares across the country.

    Here's what happened:

    • Platinum Jubilee celebrations began with the traditional Trooping the Colour military parade
    • The Queen made two appearance on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, greeting thousands of well-wishers lining the streets
    • She appeared alongside other senior royals, where Prince Louis – one of the Queen’s great-grandchildren – had a starring role
    • Harry and Meghan kept a low-key presence, with balcony access restricted to “working royals”
    • Hours later it was announced the Queen would not attend today's service after experiencing discomfort
    • She was well enough though to take part in a beacon lighting ceremony on Thursday evening at Windsor
    • Thousands of other beacons were lit across the country and the Commonwealth
    • The longest chain of beacons in the UK was along the 73-mile stretch of Hadrian's Wall in the north of England

  4. WATCH: Queen attends beacon-lighting ceremony

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch Beacons light across the globe to celebrate Queen's reign

    Although the Queen has had to pull out of the service later this morning, she did last night attend a beacon-lighting ceremony at Windsor Castle.

    The monarch illuminated a Commonwealth Globe of Nations, symbolically sending a chain of lights from her Windsor Castle home to Buckingham Palace, where Prince William watched as a sculpture, the Tree of Trees, was bathed in light.

    More than 3,500 beacons were also lit up around the UK and the world to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

  5. Queen won’t attend thanksgiving service at St Paul’s

    As we have been reporting, the Queen is no longer attending today’s service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral after experiencing discomfort while watching Thursday’s military parade at Buckingham Palace.

    The palace said the Queen "greatly enjoyed" her birthday parade and flypast in London but "did experience some discomfort".

    Quote Message: Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in [the] National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty, with great reluctance, has concluded that she will not attend." from Buckingham Palace
    Buckingham Palace

    Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend.

  6. Day 2 of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - welcome

    The Queen at Buckingham Palace balcony with Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cambridge and her children Louis and Charlotte
    Copyright: Reuters

    Four days of celebrations marking the Queen's 70-year reign began yesterday, with pageants, community events, street parties and plenty of pomp.

    The 96-year-old monarch appeared twice on the Buckingham Palace balcony, flanked by other senior royals, as they watched the Trooping the Colour military parade and waved at tens of thousands of well-wishers gathered on The Mall.

    In the evening, the Queen led the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in a special ceremony at Windsor Castle.

    First up today is a service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign, held at St Paul’s Cathedral and attended by senior royals.

    However, hours after yesterday’s military parade, the palace confirmed the monarch herself would not attend today’s service due to ongoing mobility issues.

    Stay with us for updates, analysis from our royal correspondents and plenty of pictures.

