Today sees the biggest rail strike for 30 years, with an almost total shutdown of the network in England, Wales and Scotland, as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union (RMT) stage the first of this week's three 24-hour walkouts.
When are the strikes?
Workers are on strike for three days this week: Today, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June.
Members of the RMT working on London Underground are also on strike today. While Tube drivers are not taking part, the RMT action means stations cannot open.
How many workers are taking part?
There are about 40,000 RMT members who work on the railways in jobs such as maintaining tracks and signals, station staff and signallers.
Because they are taking action, trains can't run - even though most drivers are members of a different union, Aslef, who are not on strike.
There are also 10,000 RMT members in the London Underground who will strike on Tuesday.
How widespread is the disruption?
It's expected that services will be affected right across Great Britain (Northern Ireland Railways is not involved).
While operators hope to work to a special timetable, passengers are being advised not to travel.
Train services will also end earlier today - much like they do on Christmas Eve - so that rolling stock and crews are not in the wrong places for when services do resume.
The rail strike in a nutshell
There's a full list of the affected lines here, along with some handy links for travel advice and help.
Who’s on strike and why?
More than 40,000 RMT union members from Network Rail and 13 train firms walk out today in what’s been called the "biggest rail strike in modern history".
There are also 10,000 RMT members from the London Underground striking today.
The rail row is over pay and redundancies and the strike on the tube is over pensions and job losses.
It’s hoped that post-pandemic working from home will help ease the burden on commuters.
But essential workers, hospitality staff and students sitting exams are among the people likely to be hardest hit.
Separately, train drivers’ union Aslef has announced walkouts over pay on 26 June at Hull Trains, at Greater Anglia on 23 June, and on Croydon Tramlink on 28, 29 June and 13 and 14 July.
Which lines are affected?
Much of the country will not be served by trains at all.
There will be no services north of Glasgow and Edinburgh, nothing to Swansea and Holyhead and no trains to Penzance in Cornwall.
If you are travelling inter-city, some of the last services of the day will depart mid-afternoon.
The rail industry expects about 4,500 services to run during the strikes rather than the usual 20,000.
Read our guide to which services are hit here.
Welcome to our rail strike live coverage
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the first day of a series of national rail strikes - the biggest in 30 years.
Today’s industrial action sees half of the network shut down and only a fifth of services are expected to run.
Further strikes are due to follow on Thursday and Saturday, and the days in between are expected to be disrupted as a knock-on result.
People are being advised not to travel by train.
Stay with us for updates throughout the day.