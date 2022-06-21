Today sees the biggest rail strike for 30 years, with an almost total shutdown of the network in England, Wales and Scotland, as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union (RMT) stage the first of this week's three 24-hour walkouts.

When are the strikes?

Workers are on strike for three days this week: Today, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June.

Members of the RMT working on London Underground are also on strike today. While Tube drivers are not taking part, the RMT action means stations cannot open.

How many workers are taking part?

There are about 40,000 RMT members who work on the railways in jobs such as maintaining tracks and signals, station staff and signallers.

Because they are taking action, trains can't run - even though most drivers are members of a different union, Aslef, who are not on strike.

There are also 10,000 RMT members in the London Underground who will strike on Tuesday.

How widespread is the disruption?

It's expected that services will be affected right across Great Britain (Northern Ireland Railways is not involved).

While operators hope to work to a special timetable, passengers are being advised not to travel.

Train services will also end earlier today - much like they do on Christmas Eve - so that rolling stock and crews are not in the wrong places for when services do resume.

There's a full list of the affected lines here, along with some handy links for travel advice and help.