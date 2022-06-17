With highs expected in the capital of around 33C, how does that compare to a normal June day?
The average expected temperature for June would be about 21C in London, so it’s going to be well over 10C hotter.
But temperatures would need to beat 35.6C to break the record for the UK's hottest June day, which was recorded in Southampton in 1976.
France records earliest 40C on record
France recorded its earliest 40C in history yesterday, as officials say the peak of the heatwave is yet to be reached.
The record temperature was observed in Saint-Jean-de-Minervois in the south of France.
Météo-France is predicting temperatures to rise to 42C along the west coast of France this weekend - one of the most profound heatwaves in French history.
The French weather services describes this current heatwave as “remarkable” for how early in the year it is, saying that it could become the earliest heatwave in France measured on a national level since recordings began in 1947.
Is this a heatwave?
An official heatwave is when at least three consecutive days have daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.
But the threshold varies by county between 25C and 28C depending on the part of the country. The threshold was raised by 1C in some areas earlier this year.
On Wednesday the highest temperature in the UK was recorded as 28.2C in London’s Kew Gardens.
Thursday saw a high of 29C so it’s looking likely Friday will be hot enough to be classified as an official heatwave.
Welcome - it’s going to be a hot one
Thanks for joining us on this Friday morning, the UK is gearing up for what could be the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures expected to reach around 33C.
With those sort of temperatures possible the UK Health Security Agency has issued a level two alert for southern and central England - the first this year - meaning the temperature could affect the public's health.
Of course, being the UK, it’s not going to be hot everywhere, with northern England and Scotland expected to reach more moderate highs.
