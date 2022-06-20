The Mayor of London is encouraging people in the capital and those travelling to the city to use alternative means of transport - mostly buses (which will be busier than usual) and the various hire bike schemes.
But the AA says drivers in Scotland and Wales should expect to face long queues as most railway lines will be closed. The M74, M8 and A9 in Scotland and the M4, A55, A5, and A483 in Wales could see severe traffic, it says.
The RAC says major city routes and those serving the home counties are likely to see some of the biggest increases in traffic volumes.
The strikes will affect a number of events including school exams and the first Glastonbury Festival for three years.
The dispute - between the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union and the companies which run Britain's railway - centres on pay, job losses and changes to workers' terms and conditions.
The RMT says plans by Network Rail - the body which owns stations, track and signals - to cut 2,500 jobs would put safety at risk. But the industry says it has to modernise and safety will not be compromised.
The Rail Delivery Group - which represents train firms - says the Covid pandemic has led to a decline in passenger numbers and while it wants to offer a pay rise to staff, the way the network operates has to change.
But the RMT says it is prepared to take industrial action "for as long as it takes to get a settlement" and warned strikes could take place for the next six months.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, whose department oversees the operation of the network, described calls by the RMT for ministers to intervene as a "stunt" and accused the union of "gunning" for industrial action.
What lines will be affected by the strike?
The rail network will effectively shut down on the strike days - that's Tuesday 21, Thurday 23 and Saturday 25 June - because staff from track workers to signallers will walk out.
Passengers have been advised not to travel on strike days, with disruption on many lines:
Avanti West Coast
C2C
Chiltern Railways
Cross Country Trains
Croydon Tramlink
Greater Anglia
LNER
East Midlands Railway
Elizabeth Line
Great Western Railway
Hull Trains
London Underground (21 June)
Northern Trains
South Eastern Railway
South Western Railway
TransPennine Express
West Midlands Trains
Even on days when there isn't a strike, the industry says emergency timetables will be in place, so trains and crews are not in the wrong places when services end.
We'll bring you updates as travellers are told to prepare for services winding down later ahead of the first day of industrial action tomorrow - as well as the latest from last-minute talks between unions and rail bosses.
About 50,000 railway workers will walk out in England, Scotland and Wales on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
In a separate dispute over pensions and hjob losses, RMT members on the London Underground tomorrow, which is also expected to affect services into Wednesday morning.
What are the alternatives to trains?
It's probably quite important to check out how you'll be affected on both strike and non-strike days
We'll bring you updates as travellers are told to prepare for services winding down later ahead of the first day of industrial action tomorrow - as well as the latest from last-minute talks between unions and rail bosses.
About 50,000 railway workers will walk out in England, Scotland and Wales on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
In a separate dispute over pensions and hjob losses, RMT members on the London Underground tomorrow, which is also expected to affect services into Wednesday morning.