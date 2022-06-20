PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The Mayor of London is encouraging people in the capital and those travelling to the city to use alternative means of transport - mostly buses (which will be busier than usual) and the various hire bike schemes.

But the AA says drivers in Scotland and Wales should expect to face long queues as most railway lines will be closed. The M74, M8 and A9 in Scotland and the M4, A55, A5, and A483 in Wales could see severe traffic, it says.

The RAC says major city routes and those serving the home counties are likely to see some of the biggest increases in traffic volumes.

The strikes will affect a number of events including school exams and the first Glastonbury Festival for three years.

We've got more details for you here.