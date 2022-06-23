More than 40,000 Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members from Network Rail and 13 train operators are walking out for the second of three planned strikes on Thursday, but what is behind the dispute?
The latest talks between the unions and rail employers were held on Wednesday in a bid to resolve the dispute over jobs, pay and conditions - but they broke down.
The RMT is calling for a pay rise of 7%, while employers have offered a maximum of 3%.
The union believes any rise should more closely reflect the soaring rate of inflation - currently at 9.1% and expected to rise to 11% in the autumn.
But the government has said pay rises which keep pace with inflation will only exacerbate inflationary pressure, keeping it higher for longer - and causing more misery, particularly for the poorest in society.
Good morning and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of rail strikes across Britain - the largest of their kind in decades.
Only 20% of services are expected to run today, with half of the network closed and some areas having no access to trains at all.
Commuters, students and tourists alike face lengthy journeys as they find alternative means to reach their destinations - whether by car, on the bus, by bike or on foot.
And there's also a yellow Met Office weather warning for thunderstorms across much of southern England to contend with, which could further hinder some travel plans.
We'll keep you updated with all the latest travel news, as well any developments in negotiations between the unions and train operators that could avert a third day of strikes on Saturday.
