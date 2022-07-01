As it happened: UK Covid cases up 32%

PA Media Copyright: PA Media Last year's runner-up Matteo Berrettini withdrew after testing positive Image caption: Last year's runner-up Matteo Berrettini withdrew after testing positive

Perhaps one of the signs reminding us that coronavirus is still prevalent in the UK is the fact three of the world's top male tennis players have pulled out of Wimbledon after testing positive this week.

Croatia's Marin Cilic, who was beaten in the 2017 final by Roger Federer, was the first to go, on Monday. He tweeted that he'd been self-isolating and was hopeful of being ready to play but still felt unwell and was "heartbroken" to be missing Wimbledon.

Last year's runner-up Matteo Berrettini of Italy followed him on Tuesday morning, a few hours before he was due to play his first round match. "I have no words to describe the extreme disappointment I feel," said Berrettini, who revealed he'd had flu symptoms and had been isolating for a few days.

And Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut yesterday became the third member of the world's top 20 to test positive and withdraw. "Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious, but I think it is the best decision," he said. He'd played on Tuesday, winning his first round match comfortably.

Players do not have to test routinely at Wimbledon this year, and are not compelled to withdraw if they test positive, but have been asked to be respectful of their fellow players and people they come into contact with.

The tournament has crowds back at full capacity for the whole fortnight for the first time since 2019. Some restrictions were still in place in 2021 and the whole event was cancelled in 2020.