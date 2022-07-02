'Our idea was to give LGBT+ people a sense of confidence' - Peter Tatchell
As we've been reporting, the first UK Pride march was held in London on 1 July 1972 - a date which was chosen as it was the nearest Saturday to the anniversary of the Stonewall riots of 1969.
Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, who helped organise the first march with the Gay Liberation Front, says the parade was the first in the world to use the term ‘Pride’.
“In the United States they called it Gay Liberation Day or Christopher Street Liberation Day, but we called it Pride,” he tells BBC’s Newsnight.
“That was going completely against the prevailing consensus. Society said we should be ashamed of being gay, so our idea was to give LGBT+ people a sense of confidence and self worth to banish that guilt and shame, and to be out and proud about who they were,” he says.
Rare photos of early marches
Pride in London is celebrating five decades of annual marches and festivities to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
About 2,000 people joined the first UK Gay Pride Rally, in London, on 1 July 1972 - the nearest Saturday to the third anniversary of the Stonewall riots against a police raid at a gay bar in Manhattan.
Now, more than one million celebrate Pride in the UK's capital - and there are events all over the world.
Here are some photos of Pride parades from the 70s, 80s and 90s.
See more images from Pride parades of the past here.
Pride veteran meets parade first-timer
Fifty years ago Andrew attended the first Pride and he will be joined today by Kelvin, who is going for the first time.
Andrew was there at the start with the Gay Liberation Front and has been to many marches since 1972.
Andrew and Kelvin got together to talk about their individual experiences of coming out and being part of a community spanning generations.
The Pride in London march route
Today’s Pride in London march will start from Hyde Park Corner at midday.
It will travel along Piccadilly to Piccadilly Circus, before turning right onto Haymarket, and continuing to Trafalgar Square. It's due to finish at Whitehall Palace at 6pm.
Over 600 LGBT+ community groups are expected to join the march which so far has 30,000 people registered overall.
The event will also feature a line-up of artists performing across four stages around central London.
Popstar Ava Max will close the show on the Trafalgar Square stage. Other performers in the line-up include Emeli Sande, Eurovision-winner Netta and Samantha Mumba.
Good morning and Happy Pride
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Pride in London.
Today marks the 50th anniversary of the UK's first ever Pride parade, and it’s the first time the event has been held since the outbreak of the pandemic.
More than a million people are expected to be in the capital for the occasion, which organisers are calling the "biggest and most inclusive event in history".