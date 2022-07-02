BBC Copyright: BBC Peter Tatchell, pictured wearing a green shirt, took part in an event in central London on Friday marking the 50th anniversary of Pride Image caption: Peter Tatchell, pictured wearing a green shirt, took part in an event in central London on Friday marking the 50th anniversary of Pride

As we've been reporting, the first UK Pride march was held in London on 1 July 1972 - a date which was chosen as it was the nearest Saturday to the anniversary of the Stonewall riots of 1969.

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, who helped organise the first march with the Gay Liberation Front, says the parade was the first in the world to use the term ‘Pride’.

“In the United States they called it Gay Liberation Day or Christopher Street Liberation Day, but we called it Pride,” he tells BBC’s Newsnight.

“That was going completely against the prevailing consensus. Society said we should be ashamed of being gay, so our idea was to give LGBT+ people a sense of confidence and self worth to banish that guilt and shame, and to be out and proud about who they were,” he says.