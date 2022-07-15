A bit more from Dr Stephen Griffin now, who was asked if it’s a good thing that the majority of cases now come from sub-variants of Omicron – a type of Covid that spreads quicker but makes people less ill.

“It’s a complicated picture,” he tells the Today programme, before making the point that if a virus is infecting a lot of people, it’s still potentially severe – even if the symptoms aren’t as bad.

“It’s fair to say that the current wave in the UK is causing strain on the NHS, we can see that with the indicators such as ambulance wait time,” he says, adding there are now other issues to worry about such as long Covid – something more and more people are experiencing.

Dr Griffin adds that Omicron is “extremely good” at evading our “antibody immunity”. And even though “it’s all Omicron now”, which many see as less of a threat, it’s important to remember we can get “broadsided” by Covid variants and sub-variants “pretty quickly”.