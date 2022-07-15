A bit more from Dr Stephen Griffin now, who was asked if it’s
a good thing that the majority of cases now come from sub-variants of Omicron – a type of Covid that spreads quicker but makes people less
ill.
“It’s a complicated picture,” he tells the Today
programme, before making the point that if a virus is infecting a lot of people,
it’s still potentially severe – even if the symptoms aren’t as bad.
“It’s fair to say that the current wave in the UK is causing
strain on the NHS, we can see that with the indicators such as ambulance wait
time,” he says, adding there are now other issues to worry about such as long Covid – something more and more people are experiencing.
Dr Griffin adds that Omicron is “extremely good”
at evading our “antibody immunity”. And even though “it’s all Omicron now”, which
many see as less of a threat, it’s important to remember we can get “broadsided”
by Covid variants and sub-variants “pretty quickly”.
New sub-variant shows Covid isn’t done yet, virologist warns
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
The fact new sub-variants of Omicron are still being found
shows Covid “isn’t done”, a leading virologist has warned.
Dr Stephen Griffin, from the University of Leeds, says a
fascinating feature of the most recent BA.2.75 sub-variant, nicknamed Centaurus, is the many changes that
have occurred to its spike protein – the protein on the outside of the virus,
which allows it to enter our cells.
“And it’s made those changes against the background of an
already successful form of the virus [BA.2, which was spreading in April] – which
all suggests the virus isn’t done with changing,” he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
He adds it's the “the unique characteristic of these number of
changes and the combination of changes” that means Covid sub-variants are still
being flagged by the World Health Organisation.
Asked how severe the new sub-variant is, Dr Griffin says severity
is determined by a number of factors – including whether someone is taking
medicines or has an underlying illnesses – but that it's positive BA.2.75 "hasn’t been growing in communities outside of India”.
What is the UK's vaccine uptake and who can get a booster?
Two west London hospitals reintroduce masks for patients
Suhail PatelCopyright: Suhail Patel
Two major hospitals in west London have reintroduced compulsory mask wearing policies as Covid cases continue to rise in Ealing, Brent and Harrow.
London North West University NHS Trust, which runs Northwick Park and Ealing Hospital, is asking people to wear face coverings in clinical areas and waiting rooms to prevent the virus from spreading again.
Deputy Head Nurse Helen Hardy says: “We are adopting a more cautious approach but there will be no changes to our current visiting policy.
“It’s about protecting our most vulnerable patients and staff so we are asking visitors to wear PPE and masks in wards and clinical areas.”
Live Reporting
Edited by Jeremy Gahagan
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media .Copyright: . EPACopyright: EPA Suhail PatelCopyright: Suhail Patel Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Last week's ONS data showed an 18% rise in infections in the UK. An estimated 2.7 million people were believed to have Covid
-
Nearly three million adults in England have still not come forward for a Covid vaccine, data reveals
-
Meanwhile a sore throat and cough are now the top symptoms that could be the virus, according to latest research
-
The NHS is facing significant pressures from rising Covid admissions and staff sickness
-
Extreme heat warnings are also causing concern for healthcare professionals
-
Two sub-variants of Omicron - called BA.4 and BA.5 - are driving new infections in the UK
-
These variants aren’t thought to be more lethal than other types of Covid, and vaccines are still protecting people and saving lives
-
Meanwhle, virologists
are concerned about another Omicron sub-variant – BA.2.75 –
nicknamed "Centaurus". It was first detected in India in early May
Milder disease, higher transmissibility: What's better?
A bit more from Dr Stephen Griffin now, who was asked if it’s a good thing that the majority of cases now come from sub-variants of Omicron – a type of Covid that spreads quicker but makes people less ill.
“It’s a complicated picture,” he tells the Today programme, before making the point that if a virus is infecting a lot of people, it’s still potentially severe – even if the symptoms aren’t as bad.
“It’s fair to say that the current wave in the UK is causing strain on the NHS, we can see that with the indicators such as ambulance wait time,” he says, adding there are now other issues to worry about such as long Covid – something more and more people are experiencing.
Dr Griffin adds that Omicron is “extremely good” at evading our “antibody immunity”. And even though “it’s all Omicron now”, which many see as less of a threat, it’s important to remember we can get “broadsided” by Covid variants and sub-variants “pretty quickly”.
New sub-variant shows Covid isn’t done yet, virologist warns
The fact new sub-variants of Omicron are still being found shows Covid “isn’t done”, a leading virologist has warned.
Dr Stephen Griffin, from the University of Leeds, says a fascinating feature of the most recent BA.2.75 sub-variant, nicknamed Centaurus, is the many changes that have occurred to its spike protein – the protein on the outside of the virus, which allows it to enter our cells.
“And it’s made those changes against the background of an already successful form of the virus [BA.2, which was spreading in April] – which all suggests the virus isn’t done with changing,” he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
He adds it's the “the unique characteristic of these number of changes and the combination of changes” that means Covid sub-variants are still being flagged by the World Health Organisation.
Asked how severe the new sub-variant is, Dr Griffin says severity is determined by a number of factors – including whether someone is taking medicines or has an underlying illnesses – but that it's positive BA.2.75 "hasn’t been growing in communities outside of India”.
What is the UK's vaccine uptake and who can get a booster?
By the end of June, 93% of all people aged 12 or over in the UK had had their first dose of the Covid vaccine, 87% their second dose, and 68% their third.
However, a recent report from an influential committee of MPs says that take-up has been much lower for some important groups, including pregnant women, young people and those from some minority ethnic groups.
Most adults have been offered two doses and a booster.
Anyone vulnerable would have been offered an extra booster (fourth) with the promise of another one to come (fifth).
Some people at highest risk of getting very sick with Covid – people with impaired immune systems, for example – will already have been offered a 5th dose and can expect a sixth in the autumn.
Autumn booster shots will be offered to anyone over the age of 65, health and care staff, and adults aged 16-64 who are particularly vulnerable to severe Covid.
There's plenty more information on vaccines and how to book them here on the NHS website.
Pressure on NHS emergency services getting worse in England
Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News online
Pressure on NHS emergency services is getting worse, with patients in England waiting longer for ambulances, many staff off sick and record numbers of people going to A&E.
Figures for June show it took an average of 51 minutes for ambulances to respond to category two emergencies, such as heart attacks and strokes.
That is a big rise on May's average of 40 minutes - the target is 18.
Some 2.8 million people visited A&E and 22,034 had to wait more than 12 hours.
It was also the busiest June on record for 999 calls, with almost 900,000 answered.
The Royal College of Nursing called the situation bleak.
You can read more about the pressures facing hospitals here.
Two west London hospitals reintroduce masks for patients
Two major hospitals in west London have reintroduced compulsory mask wearing policies as Covid cases continue to rise in Ealing, Brent and Harrow.
London North West University NHS Trust, which runs Northwick Park and Ealing Hospital, is asking people to wear face coverings in clinical areas and waiting rooms to prevent the virus from spreading again.
Deputy Head Nurse Helen Hardy says: “We are adopting a more cautious approach but there will be no changes to our current visiting policy.
“It’s about protecting our most vulnerable patients and staff so we are asking visitors to wear PPE and masks in wards and clinical areas.”
During the first wave of Covid, Northwick Park became the first hospital in the UK to declare a critical incident as it became overwhelmed by the sheer volume of patients being admitted with coronavirus.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage as we await the latest data on UK Covid infections from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) at 12:00 BST.
We'll bring you latest news and analysis once the figures are released.
Here’s a recap of what’s been happening: