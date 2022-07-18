Yes, Britain has been slowly getting warmer since the 19th Century. In the past three decades, the UK has become 0.9C warmer.

The 10 hottest years since 1884 have all happened since 2002. And none of the coldest years has been recorded this century.

Climate change is causing global temperatures to rise.

Greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide, released into Earth's atmosphere in large volumes are trapping the sun's heat, causing the planet to warm.

Periods of intense heat do occur within natural weather patterns, but scientists say they are becoming more frequent, more intense and are lasting longer as a result of global warming.

That trend is predicted to continue. It's possible that by 2100, the UK could see 40C days every 3 to 4 years .