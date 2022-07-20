Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The rate of inflation in the UK is widely expected to rise yet again when official figures are announced this morning, with fuel prices being one of the main drivers.

The official measure of the cost of living, the Consumer Prices Index, is forecast on average to show a rise of 9.3% in the year to June.

Fuel price increases are likely to be one of the biggest contributors to the rise in the inflation rate in June. According to the RAC, the cost of filling an average sized family car shot up by more than £9 last month as the average price of a litre rose by nearly 17p.

Rising energy and food prices are also expected to push inflation up from May’s 9.1% reading – already the highest level in 40 years.

One thing most economists are all in agreement on is that inflation will continue to rise with some predicting a peak of over 11% this autumn when the next likely rise in the energy price cap will kick in.

One industry analyst has predicted a rise of more than £1,200 a year in October.

Cornwall Insight said the typical domestic customer was likely to pay £3,244 a year from October for their gas and electricity bills.