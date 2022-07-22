Passengers queue for ferries at the Port of Dover in Kent
Travellers warned of six-hour delays at Dover

  1. WATCH: Cars queue through Dover this morning

    To give you some idea about the problems drivers are facing trying to get to Dover, Stuart Brock took this video earlier this morning showing some of the jams leading to the ferry port.

    Video caption: A long queue of cars formed through Dover, early this morning

  2. Arrive six hours early for your ferry, P&O tells passengers

    Cars queue at the check-in at the Port of Dover in Kent as many families embark on getaways at the start of summer holidays for many schools in England and Wales
    Image caption: Huge queues of cars were seen this morning at the check-in of the Port of Dover

    Ferry passengers are being told to arrive at least six hours before their departure time in Dover "to clear all security checks".

    Operator P&O acknowledged the instruction may be too late for those who've already set off on their journey but warned there's "heavy traffic" at border control.

    It also advised people to bring additional water and snacks for the wait.

    As we've been reporting, the Port of Dover has declared a critical incident amid the delays.

  3. 'Everything has gone pear shaped'

    Francesco Caputo and his three children
    Francesco Caputo and his three children, aged 12, 11 and 7, are travelling from Southampton to Italy, via Dover, to see family.

    "Everything has gone pear shaped," he said, explaining that when he left Southampton in the morning the advice was to arrive two hours before the ferry.

    "The ferry we were meant to catch was 7:50am. We arrived two hours before, 1.7 miles from the ferry terminal, but we're not even there now.

    "I can see the sea, which is good. But I'm still not in the terminal. I can't see the terminal.

    "I've tried to keep the children busy, so far so good. They've been rather patient."

  4. Government blames French authorities for Dover delays

    Nick Eardley

    Political correspondent

    Cars queue at the check-in at the Port of Dover in Kent
    Image caption: Cars queue at the check-in at the Port of Dover in Kent

    The government has blamed French authorities for the delays at Dover.

    Europe Minister Graham Stewart said some disruption was inevitable because of the scale of traffic, but he added that it was not a Border Force issue – but one for French authorities.

    Stewart said: “It’s their ability to cope and process people that is causing the backlog."

    He said French authorities had added extra booths to process passengers - and that UK ministers had been in touch with French counterparts in recent days.

    Speaking to Sky News, Stewart added: “We have been planning for this on the basis this is the biggest peak moment of the entire year.”

  5. Critical incident declared at Port of Dover

    A large queue of cars wait to approach the Port of Dover
    In Dover, the port has declared a "critical incident" due to six-hour queues leading to the ferry terminal, with chief executive Doug Bannister saying it's been "badly let down" by the French border controls.

    He told BBC Radio Kent they were "insufficiently resourced" in France and working slower than normal, causing traffic to queue for miles.

    Travellers, some with young children, say they have barely moved for hours as they approach the port.

    It is one of the busiest periods for foreign travel from the UK as most schools in England and Wales break up for summer this week.

  6. Where are the fuel protests today? Motorists braced for disruption

    Traffic on the M5 near Birmingham
    Image caption: Traffic on the M5 near Birmingham, as families embark on getaways at the start of summer holidays

    Holidaymakers and commuters could get caught up in fuel protests taking place across England and Wales today.

    Police have warned motorists about “slow-moving road blocks” disrupting traffic on the M4, M5, M32 and A38 this morning.

    The first protests have begun on the M5 - heading north from Bridgwater, Somerset.

    Avon and Somerset Police tweeted that there was a slow-moving protest convoy of about 10 vehicles, but said there were currently no delays on the motorway.

    They warned some motorists may experience longer journey times today.

    Protest groups have also posted warnings on social media that cities including London, Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool will be affected - Cardiff may also see disruption.

  7. Welcome to our live coverage

    Today is expected to be one of the busiest days on the roads as the summer getaway gets under way.

    With most schools in England and Wales breaking up for summer this week, the RAC estimates 18.8 million leisure trips are planned in the UK between Friday and Monday.

    Meanwhile, fuel protests around the country could cause disruption on many roads around the country - and the Port of Dover has declared a critical incident following reports of drivers being stuck in five-hour queues to complete border checks before they can check in for their ferry.

    Stay with us for updates across the day.

