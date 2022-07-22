Travellers warned of six-hour delays at Dover

FRANCESCO CAPUTO Copyright: FRANCESCO CAPUTO

Francesco Caputo and his three children, aged 12, 11 and 7, are travelling from Southampton to Italy, via Dover, to see family.

"Everything has gone pear shaped," he said, explaining that when he left Southampton in the morning the advice was to arrive two hours before the ferry.

"The ferry we were meant to catch was 7:50am. We arrived two hours before, 1.7 miles from the ferry terminal, but we're not even there now.

"I can see the sea, which is good. But I'm still not in the terminal. I can't see the terminal.

"I've tried to keep the children busy, so far so good. They've been rather patient."