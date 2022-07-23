It’s not just Dover-bound traffic that is experiencing problems.

We are heading to the Eurotunnel at Folkestone. The M20 is closed to non-freight with poor signage showing the diversion.

One highways worker stopping traffic getting on to the motorway told us to ignore the signs and follow the A20.

We’re now stuck in stationary or at best, occasionally crawling traffic on the A20, three miles from the terminal. There are long queues behind us as far as I can see. Lorries parked up wherever they can.

Some people are walking their dogs on the roadside. I've seen families diving into the bushes on the roadside for makeshift lavatories.

A text from Eurotunnel says: “Our service is running well with regular departures. However, due to volumes on site, customers may experience extended border processing and travel time from M20”.