Stuck in traffic heading to Eurotunnel at Folkestone
Elizabeth Needham-Bennett
BBC News
It’s not just Dover-bound traffic that is experiencing problems.
We are heading to the Eurotunnel at Folkestone. The M20 is closed to non-freight with poor signage showing the diversion.
One highways worker stopping traffic getting on to the motorway told us to ignore the signs and follow the A20.
We’re now stuck in stationary or at best, occasionally crawling traffic on the A20, three miles from the terminal. There are long queues behind us as far as I can see. Lorries parked up wherever they can.
Some people are walking their dogs on the roadside. I've seen families diving into the bushes on the roadside for makeshift lavatories.
A text from Eurotunnel says: “Our service is running well with regular departures. However, due to volumes on site, customers may experience extended border processing and travel time from M20”.
Travellers facing delays to Eurotunnel terminal
Delays are also being reported by travellers heading for the Eurotunnel in Folkestone, with traffic crawling on approaching routes.
Eurotunnel says it's doing its best to get its passengers to France as quickly as possible.
Heavy traffic at border control - P&O Ferries
P&O Ferries has tweeted to warns drivers that there is heavy traffic at border control at the port of Dover.
It says if you are booked to travel today please allow at least 3-4hrs to clear all security checks.
It adds if you miss your sailing, you'll be on the first available ferry once you get to check-in.
Welcome to our live coverage
Authorities in Kent have declared a major incident as long traffic jams are building up around Dover for the second day running.
There are currently 3,000 lorries parked on the M20 and lengthy delays within the port of Dover itself as thousands of holidaymakers try to head abroad.
P&O Ferries has tweeted to say it could take up to two hours to reach the port and another two hours to reach border checks.
The Port of Dover blamed Friday's delays, which lasted up to six hours, on a lack of French border officials.
The AA has warned disruption could be even worse this weekend because schools have now broken up for the holidays.
Stay with us for updates across the day.