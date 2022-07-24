Thousands travelling to France face third day of delays

PA Media Copyright: PA Media Lorries queuing during Operation Brock on the M20 near Ashford in Kent Image caption: Lorries queuing during Operation Brock on the M20 near Ashford in Kent

Hundreds of lorries are still queuing on the M20 in Kent following the disruption to cross-Channel travel - causing delays to travellers heading to the Eurotunnel terminal and Port of Dover.

The hold-ups have led to renewed calls for the Department for Transport to do more to get heavy goods vehicles off the roads when there is cross-Channel disruption.

The DfT says it is investing more than £30m to improve lorry parking facilities in England.

But for now the warning is that the coming months are set to be challenging.

And the major incident declared by the authorities remains in force.