The biggest rail strikes in 30 years took place across three days on 21, 23 and 25 June, with people’s travel plans affected across England, Scotland and Wales.
Millions of passengers faced journeys hours longer than usual and surging road traffic after services were cut to 20%, half of all lines were closed and much of the country had no rail service at all.
There was also a knock-on impact on services in the days after the industrial action.
More than 40,000 members of the RMT at Network Rail and 13 train operators went on strike as part of the dispute, with strikes also taking place on London Underground lines on the first day.
Many stations that were normally crammed with commuters were almost deserted except for union picket lines, while those who made it into work by rail faced a dash for their last trains before the network shut down at 18:30 BST.
Many parts of the motorway network were also quieter than a normal day, as employees took advantage of post-pandemic work-from-home policies.
Where is the strike affecting?
Today’s strike will affect services across England, Scotland and Wales, with around half of the rail network open.
Network Rail says there will be a“very limited service” running on lines that will only be open from around 07:30 to 18:30 BST.
Its staff maintain the railways across Britain meaning all train operators may be affected by the strike, whether they have an individual dispute with the RMT or not, as signallers control train movements across the entire country.
The companies affected by the RMT strikes are: Network Rail, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry Trains, Greater Anglia, LNER, East Midlands Railway, c2c, Great Western Railway, Northern Trains, South Eastern, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, Avanti West Coast, West Midlands Trains, Heathrow Express, Lumo, Hull Trains, Grand Central, Transport for Wales, ScotRail, Merseyrail, Thameslink, London Northwestern Railway, Caledonian Sleeper, Stansted Express, and GTR (including Gatwick Express).
Transport for London says while the strikes do not involve its staff, varying degrees of disruption are expected on the District and Bakerloo Tube lines, London Overground, and the Elizabeth line, which all share some sections of track with Network Rail.
Welcome to our rail strike live coverage
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today’s industrial action by rail workers.
Some 40,000 workers at Network Rail and 14 train operators are walking out across Britain due to a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Members of the RMT union will take part in the one-day stoppage while TSSA members at Avanti West Coast will also be on strike.
Only around one in five trains will run, on around half the network, with some areas having no trains all day.
Passengers are being urged to only travel by train if they must, and if it is necessary, allow extra time and check when their last train will depart.
Trains are also expected to be disrupted on Thursday morning with a later start to services as employees return to duties.
Stay with us for updates throughout the day.