Today's industrial action by members of the Aslef union will affect seven operators. It's set to be the biggest strike of train drivers in decades.
The affected operators are:
Arriva Rail London (which operates the London Overground)
Great Western
Greater Anglia
Southeastern
Hull Trains
West Midlands Trains
LNER, which will be operating an extremely limited service
The strike will last 24 hours. In London, there will be no Overground services into the early hours of Sunday.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage, focusing on Saturday's rail strikes that see drivers from seven operators walk out over pay.
The 24-hour strike by about 5,000 members of the Aslef union will affect lines across England.
Travel to the first games of the season for most English Football League clubs, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the Community Shield between Liverpool and Manchester City in Leicester and a Lady Gaga gig will be impacted.
We'll keep you updated with all the latest developments.
