Empty platforms during rush hour at London Euston train station as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions.

Disruption as train strike hits weekend travel

  1. What lines are affected?

    The picket line at Euston station on Saturday 30 July
    Today's industrial action by members of the Aslef union will affect seven operators. It's set to be the biggest strike of train drivers in decades.

    The affected operators are:

    • Arriva Rail London (which operates the London Overground)
    • Great Western
    • Greater Anglia
    • Southeastern
    • Hull Trains
    • West Midlands Trains
    • LNER, which will be operating an extremely limited service

    The strike will last 24 hours. In London, there will be no Overground services into the early hours of Sunday.

  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage, focusing on Saturday's rail strikes that see drivers from seven operators walk out over pay.

    The 24-hour strike by about 5,000 members of the Aslef union will affect lines across England.

    Travel to the first games of the season for most English Football League clubs, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the Community Shield between Liverpool and Manchester City in Leicester and a Lady Gaga gig will be impacted.

    We'll keep you updated with all the latest developments.

