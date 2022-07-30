Hello and welcome to our live coverage, focusing on Saturday's rail strikes that see drivers from seven operators walk out over pay.

The 24-hour strike by about 5,000 members of the Aslef union will affect lines across England.

Travel to the first games of the season for most English Football League clubs, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the Community Shield between Liverpool and Manchester City in Leicester and a Lady Gaga gig will be impacted.

We'll keep you updated with all the latest developments.