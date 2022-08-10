Energy boss: People need more support to pay soaring bills

Many households are falling behind on energy payments with total debt owed three times higher than in September last year, a survey has suggested.

Almost a quarter of households owe £206 on average, according to comparison site Uswitch, which surveyed 2,000 consumers.

Uswitch advised people falling into debt to speak to their provider to work out a more affordable payment plan.

The government said it had "continually taken action to help households" with rising costs.

The data comes as consultancy Cornwall Insight warned energy bills could rise even higher than thought in October.

The consultancy also expects bills to increase much more sharply again in January, with the average household paying £355 a month, instead of £164 a month currently.

