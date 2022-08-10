Energy boss: People need more support to pay soaring bills

UK government should provide additional £500, energy boss suggests
The government's assistance package for rising energy bills "was right previously" but "clearly it’s not sufficient now", CEO and founder of Octopus Energy Greg Jackson tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Jackson says the expected cost of energy bills this winter might be at least £500 more than previously thought and "so that gives an idea
of the extra support that’s needed". The government's £16bn assistance package, he says, will not be enough to support households across the UK.
Rising energy bills must be "the absolute top item in the in-tray of an incoming prime minister", he adds.
Bringing you the latest on energy price rises
It’s just weeks until the next energy price cap rise is announced,
and people already struggling with bills are facing even higher costs.
Ministers and energy bosses are set to meet tomorrow
as analysts say the average household bill will reach £4,200 a year by January.
Meanwhile, the boss of Octopus Energy has told BBC News that households won't be able to cope with upcoming costs, warning that the government support announced so far is insufficient.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates on the spiralling
cost of living, as well as analysis and explanation from the BBC’s experts.
People already behind on energy bills before huge rise - Uswitch
Many households are falling behind on energy payments with total debt owed three times higher than in September last year, a survey has suggested.
Almost a quarter of households owe £206 on average, according to comparison site Uswitch, which surveyed 2,000 consumers.
Uswitch advised people falling into debt to speak to their provider to work out a more affordable payment plan.
The government said it had "continually taken action to help households" with rising costs.
The data comes as consultancy Cornwall Insight warned energy bills could rise even higher than thought in October.
The consultancy also expects bills to increase much more sharply again in January, with the average household paying £355 a month, instead of £164 a month currently.
