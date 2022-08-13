Colliford Lake where water levels have severely dropped exposing the unseen trees and rocks at Cornwall's largest lake and reservoir

England's drought could last into next year - Environment Agency

  1. Good morning and welcome

    Thanks for joining our live coverage of the current UK heatwave.

    More extreme heat is expected in the southern half of the UK this weekend, as the Environment Agency warns England's drought could last into the next year.

    The Met Office has issued an amber heat warning for most of England and Wales - temperatures of up to 34C are predicted for today and tomorrow.

    An official drought has been declared in eight areas of England by the National Drought Group.

    Three water companies - Welsh Water, Southern Water, and South East Water - have all imposed hosepipe bans.

    Yorkshire Water has announced a ban will start on 26 August and Thames Water is planning one in the coming weeks.

    Stay with us for the latest updates.

