Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Mick Lynch, centre, at a picket line at Euston station last month Image caption: Mick Lynch, centre, at a picket line at Euston station last month

The industrial action is part of the ongoing row between unions - particularly the RMT - and rail companies over pay, job security and working conditions, which lead to the biggest rail strike in 30 years in June.

The RMT wants to see pay increases in line with the rising cost of living. Network Rail said in July it had made a pay offer worth more than 5%, but this depended on workers accepting "modernising reforms".

The RMT dismissed this as "paltry sum" that represented a real terms pay cut.

The RMT says another issue is plans by Network Rail to cut 2,500 maintenance jobs, which the union says are "safety critical".

Network Rail says there would be no more than 2,000 job losses - and that all redundancies can be voluntary. It says modernisation is needed, but the changes would not make the railways less safe.

Yesterday, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch put out a statement saying members were now "more determined than ever" to protect their pensions, secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions.

"Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train operating companies have not offered us anything new," he said.

Lynch accused Network Rail of threatening compulsory redundancies and "unsafe 50% cuts" to maintenance work if the union did not withdraw strike action.

"The train operating companies have put driver only operations on the table along with ransacking our members' terms and conditions," he said.