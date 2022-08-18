The government says the railway system needs modernisation and has to be
financially sustainable for the long term.
It says £16bn of taxpayers' money was used to support the railways
during the Covid pandemic. However, with passenger numbers still down by
one-fifth, it says changes are needed.
On the eve of the strike, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "It's
clear, from their co-ordinated approach, that the unions are hell-bent on
causing as much misery as possible to the very same taxpayers who stumped up
£600 per household to ensure not a single rail worker lost their job during the
pandemic."
He said the action would ruin "millions of hard-working people's
summer plans", and hit businesses with the capital's leisure and tourism
sectors "set to lose millions".
Why are workers striking?
The industrial action is part of the ongoing
row between unions - particularly the RMT - and rail companies
over pay, job security and working conditions, which lead to the biggest rail
strike in 30 years in June.
The RMT wants to see pay increases in line with the rising cost of
living. Network Rail said in July it had made a pay offer worth more than 5%,
but this depended on workers accepting "modernising reforms".
The RMT dismissed this as "paltry sum" that represented a real
terms pay cut.
The RMT says another issue is plans by Network Rail to cut 2,500
maintenance jobs, which the union says are "safety critical".
Network Rail says there would be no more than 2,000 job losses - and
that all redundancies can be voluntary. It says modernisation is needed, but
the changes would not make the railways less safe.
Yesterday, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch put out a statement saying
members were now "more determined than ever" to protect their
pensions, secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions.
"Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay
offer and the train operating companies have not offered us anything new,"
he said.
Lynch accused Network Rail of threatening compulsory redundancies and "unsafe
50% cuts" to maintenance work if the union did not withdraw strike action.
"The train
operating companies have put driver only operations on the table along with
ransacking our members' terms and conditions," he said.
What services are affected?
Network Rail says about 4,300 services will run today - about a fifth of
the usual service level.
Some places, including Portsmouth, Swansea and Blackpool will have no trains at all and there will be no services running north of Falkirk.
The trains that are operating will run only between 0730 and 1830.
The companies affected are:
Chiltern
Railways
CrossCountry
Greater
Anglia
LNER
East
Midlands Railway
c2c
Great
Western Railway
Northern
Trains
South
Eastern
South
Western Railway
TransPennine
Express
Avanti
West Coast
West
Midlands Trains
GTR
(including Gatwick Express)
London
Overground
Great
Western Railway
Hull
Trains
London
Northwestern Railway
Transport for London says while the strikes do not involve its staff, varying
degrees of disruption are expected on the District and Bakerloo Tube lines,
London Overground, and the Elizabeth line, which all share some sections of
track with Network Rail.
Who is striking?
More than 40,000 railway workers who are members of the RMT union will hold the first of two strike days - the second is on Saturday 20 August.
Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) who work at Network Rail and seven other companies will also go on strike.
Members of the Unite union who work for Network Rail will also join the walkout.
More strikes to come
Today's action is the latest in a series of strikes that have disrupted
services over the summer.
It kicks off three days of industrial action. On Friday, there will be walk-outs at London Underground and Overground, and some bus services will be affected as drivers take part in a strike.
There is another UK-wide rail strike on
Saturday.
Welcome to our rail strike live coverage
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today’s industrial action by rail workers.
Only around one in five trains will be running today - and only between 0730 and 1830. Some area will have no trains all day.
Passengers are being urged to only travel by train if they must.
Tens of thousands of workers at Network Rail and 14 train operators are walking out across Britain, due to a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Members of the RMT union are being joined by some workers from the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) and Unite unions.
Stay with us for updates throughout the day.