On the night of 16 August, 20-year-old Sam Rimmer was shot
dead in a cul-de-sac in Dingle, close to the banks of the Mersey, as he walked
with a group of friends.
Police have said his alleged attackers were two men who
fired from motorbikes before riding off. Three men were arrested on Wednesday.
Then in the early hours of Sunday morning Ashley Dale, 28,
was found by officers with gunshot wounds in a garden in the Old Swan
neighbourhood of the city.
Police believe she was not the intended victim of the attack
and the gunman is still on the run. They are trying to trace a car driven into
Leinster Road 10 minutes before the shooting.
There have been nine shooting incidents since April
involving someone being injured while 16 guns have been seized in Merseyside by police investigating
criminal activities this year, with many more handed in as part of a firearms surrender programme.
‘Olivia was a ray of sunshine’
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was "joyful" and "would always try to help others", her head teacher has said.
Rebecca Wilkinson said St Margaret Mary's Catholic Junior School in Huyton was in "shock and disbelief".
She said Olivia was "a little ray of sunshine" and was a "lively little soul [who was] very, very popular with all her peers".
Wilkinson said the staff are "devastated" and "can't imagine how the children are going to feel when they come back to school and she's no longer here".
In a statement she said Olivia was "kind-hearted and would go out of her way to help others".
"She loved to perform and recently participated in the school production of The Wizard of Oz," she said.
"Olivia will be missed greatly by staff and children at our school."
Information coming in despite ‘not grassing’ culture - MP
Local Labour MP for West Derby Ian Byrne said it was heartening to hear that information was coming in, despite a background culture of "not grassing".
"The nature of this crime and what happened to Olivia and her family, who are completely innocent in all of this, has really reached out and touched people," he added.
"It's gone right to the heart of what we are as a community, what we are as a city, and what we are as a country.
"So I firmly do believe that the information needed will get into the police's hands [so they can] take these people off the streets."
Merseyside Police are due to give a news conference shortly.
They are expected to give updates on the killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, as well as other ongoing murder investigations.
Who is Joseph Nee?
The intended victim of the shooting that killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been named as 35-year-old Joseph Nee, a convicted drug dealer.
Merseyside Police has not publicly identified Nee, but said a man had been detained and would be interviewed.
Neither Nee nor the gunman have any links with Olivia’s family.
Nee, who was also shot, has previously been jailed for drug offences.
In 2018 he was sentenced to three years and nine months for burglary.
Nee also has previous convictions for theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and driving while disqualified.
Yesterday Merseyside Police said a 35-year-old man injured in the shooting would be recalled to prison for allegedly breaching the terms of his licence conditions with "poor behaviour".
The force said the man, in a stable condition, had been detained in hospital and would be "further questioned" in connection with Olivia's death.
Police appeal for information on shooter
Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy has appealed for anyone with information to come forward, adding that now was "not the time to remain tight-lipped".
"I want to take this opportunity again to appeal to anybody who knows who is responsible for this attack to please come forward and give us those names,” she said.
"We need to find all who are responsible for this - not just the gunman. We need to find out who supplied the weapon and who arranged this terrible incident."
She added that she wanted to appeal to Liverpool's "criminal fraternity" for information, as Olivia's death was "an absolute tragedy and crosses every single boundary".
Kennedy added: "If people are frightened to come forward, we can have those conversations in confidence."
How Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot when a man being chased by a gunman forced his way into her Liverpool home on Monday.
Olivia was shot in the chest as her mother struggled with the men at the door of her house in Dovecot at about 22:00.
The gunman "fired indiscriminately", hitting Olivia, her mum Cheryl Korbel in the wrist and the man in the body.
Merseyside Police said the family had no connection to the two men who forced their way into the house.
Police to give update after spate of gun murders in Liverpool
Police are due to hold a news conference following a series of gun murders in Liverpool.
It follows the death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot at her home on Monday night.
Detectives have also appealed for people to come forward with information after two other gun deaths this month.
