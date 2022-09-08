You could see the faces of concern within the House of Commons, whilst MPs listened to the statements on energy prices and bills' help from the prime minister.

There were notes being handed around, the prime minister was briefed, as were the leader of the opposition and the speaker - and people shortly after that left the chamber.

You could tell from the tenor and tone and facial expressions the concern that there is here in Westminster about the Queen’s health.

It's been a busy week for the monarch with that handover of power, her playing that crucial constitutional role in the resignation of one prime minister and the assumption of office of another.

And we've also known in terms of her interactions with political leaders that they have dialled down a little bit, certainly in terms of the physical exertions required of her to perform them have dialled down in recent months.

The overriding impression here at Westminster this lunch time is the same it will be around the country - one of deep concern from our political leaders and politicians more broadly.