Former Conservative prime minister David Cameron has tweeted his "deep concern" at the news.
On Twitter he wrote: "I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this worrying time."
Queen's closest family members head to Balmoral
We're hearing all the Queen’s children are either at or on the way to Balmoral.
The monarch has four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren:
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, is her eldest child and the heir to the throne. He is married to Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall
Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, is the Queen's second child and only daughter. She is
married to Vice Adm Timothy Laurence and has two children with her first
husband, Captain Mark Phillips - Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall
Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is the Queen's third child and has two daughters with
his former wife, the Duchess of York - Princess Beatrice and Princess
Eugenie. He stepped down as a "working Royal" in 2019 after a
controversial Newsnight interview
Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex is her youngest child. He is married to the Sophie,
the Countess of Wessex and they have two children - Louise and James
Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, has also travelled to Balmoral today. The eldest son
of Prince Charles and his first wife, Diana, Princess of Wales, he is
married to Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. They have three children -
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Harry and Meghan to travel to Scotland
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Scotland, a spokesperson for the couple said.
The couple, who now live in the US, have been in the UK in recent days for various engagements.
They are now in Germany, to mark one year until the Invictus Games - a competition for injured military veterans - is held there.
Movement at Aberdeen Airport near Balmoral Castle
In the last few moments we've had some images of Aberdeen Airport - the nearest airport to Balmoral Castle - showing people getting off a jet and into a car.
It is not clear who it is, but we know the Queen's children are either at Balmoral with her or are on their way to Aberdeenshire.
Kate remains in Windsor
The Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their first full day at their new school, Kensington Palace has said.
Prince William and Kate's three children have all started Lambrook School, in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor from their home in nearby London.
Where is Balmoral Castle?
The Queen is said to be in a comfortable state at her royal
residence in Balmoral.
Balmoral Castle is situated in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire,
Scotland.
It has been a royal residence for over 150 years, and was first
used as a holiday home by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.
It is said to be one of the Queen's favoured residences and she
has spent more time there over the last year.
Earlier this week, Liz Truss travelled to the castle to be
appointed as the new PM by the Queen, because of concerns that the 96-year-old monarch might have to change plans for travel to London at short notice.
Princess Anne at Balmoral, with Andrew and Edward en route
The Duke of York - Prince Andrew - is on his way to Balmoral. The Count and Countess of Wessex, Edward and Sophie, are also travelling there, and Princess Anne is already in Scotland where she had been undertaking engagements.
All the Queen's children are either at or travelling to Balmoral, says our Royal Correspondent Jonny Dymond.
Concern in Westminster as news of Queen's health emerged
Chris Mason
Political editor
You could see the faces of concern within the House of Commons, whilst MPs listened to the statements on energy prices and bills' help from the prime minister.
There were notes being handed around, the prime minister was briefed, as were the leader of the opposition and the speaker - and people shortly after that left the chamber.
You could tell from the tenor and tone and facial expressions the concern that there is here in Westminster about the Queen’s health.
It's been a busy week for the monarch with that handover of power, her playing that crucial constitutional role in the resignation of one prime minister and the assumption of office of another.
And we've also known in terms of her interactions with political leaders that they have dialled down a little bit, certainly in terms of the physical exertions required of her to perform them have dialled down in recent months.
The overriding impression here at Westminster this lunch time is the same it will be around the country - one of deep concern from our political leaders and politicians more broadly.
Quick movement of royals underlines seriousness
Jonny Dymond
BBC royal correspondent, speaking on Radio 4
There is a degree of seriousness that we have not seen before,
the very fact that the statement was issued when the palace is so reticent
about making any commentary on the Queen's health.
The phrasing of the statement, that the Queen’s doctors are
concerned about her health and she remains under medical supervision, and the
movement of the most serious members of the Royal Family towards Balmoral,
towards the Queen, all of those indicate a clear degree of concern for the
health of the 96-year-old Queen.
We're not going to get great clarity from the palace, because they do
not reveal the details of the health of senior members of the Royal Family.
But the fact that the
family is gathering at Balmoral is an indication of the seriousness of the
situation.
Statement from Buckingham Palace in full
The Queen is under medical supervision after doctors became concerned for her health this morning, Buckingham Palace says.
In a statement, the Palace says the Queen "remains comfortable" at Balmoral.
Here's the statement in full:
Quote Message: Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.
Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.
Quote Message: The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
Archbishop of Canterbury sends Queen wishes of strength and comfort
The Archbishop of Canterbury has said the "prayers of the nation" are with the Queen.
There are clearly pressing concerns for the Queen’s health– much more explicitly put than before and without any reference to this only
being about difficulties with mobility.
Her close family have been informed. Prince Charles and
Camilla have travelled to Balmoral and Prince William is on his way.
But there are assurances that the 96-year-old monarch is
“comfortable” and remains at home in Balmoral.
There are also warnings against unfounded speculation, such
as that she might have had a fall. On Tuesday she was on her feet and
photographed smiling as she appointed the new prime minister.
But from last night’s last-minute cancellation of what would
only have been a virtual meeting of the privy council, there is no mistaking
the fragility of the Queen’s health.
Statement from Palace concerning, says royal expert
Statements from the palace on the Queen's health are unusual, according to royal author Robert Hardman.
He tells the BBC: "The palace don’t normally issue bulletins on the Queen’s health, unless it's significant."
"The last time a statement as it were came out of the blue was to let us know earlier this year that she’d been diagnosed with Covid," he says.
"But on the whole, the view is if she’s not undergoing some sort of hospital medical procedure then these are private matters... so clearly the fact the Palace has seen fit to put out a statement is grounds for concern."
He adds: "Echoing the words of the [House of Commons] Speaker, I think all our thoughts will be with her at this time."
WATCH: Speaker interrupts energy debate to tell MPs about Queen
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted the speech of SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford during the energy debate in the Commons to tell MPs about the Queen's health.
Health concerns follow cancelled meeting yesterday
The latest concerns over the Queen's health come after the
postponed online meeting of the Privy Council, which was scheduled for
yesterday evening.
The monarch had been advised to rest by doctors after "a
full day" on Tuesday.
The Privy Council is a formal body, mainly made up of senior
politicians, which advises the Queen.
During the meeting new PM Liz Truss would have taken her oath as
First Lord of the Treasury and her new cabinet ministers would have been sworn
into their roles.
On Tuesday, in a break with tradition the Queen met outgoing
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his successor Liz Truss in Balmoral, in
Aberdeenshire rather than in London.
The Queen has suffered from mobility issues in recent times.
Sturgeon and Drakeford join well wishers
The first ministers of Scotland and Wales have joined the voices expressing concern for the health of the Queen.
- Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, is her eldest child and the heir to the throne. He is married to Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall
- Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, is the Queen's second child and only daughter. She is
married to Vice Adm Timothy Laurence and has two children with her first
husband, Captain Mark Phillips - Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall
- Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is the Queen's third child and has two daughters with
his former wife, the Duchess of York - Princess Beatrice and Princess
Eugenie. He stepped down as a "working Royal" in 2019 after a
controversial Newsnight interview
- Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex is her youngest child. He is married to the Sophie,
the Countess of Wessex and they have two children - Louise and James
Mountbatten-Windsor
- Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, has also travelled to Balmoral today. The eldest son
of Prince Charles and his first wife, Diana, Princess of Wales, he is
married to Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. They have three children -
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Sturgeon and Drakeford join well wishers
The first ministers of Scotland and Wales have joined the voices expressing concern for the health of the Queen.
Ed Davey praying for full recovery
The leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey, says he is praying for the full recovery of the queen.
He says the whole nation's thoughts are with the 96-year-old monarch and the Royal Family.
Commons speaker sends best wishes to Queen
In the House of Commons, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle interruped a debate on energy to send the Queen and Royal Family his "best wishes" on behalf of his fellow MPs.
"She and her family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment," he added.
Starmer 'deeply worried' for Queen
Leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer has also sent his thoughts to the Queen and Royal Family.
Prince Charles and Camilla have travelled to Scotland
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral Castle, where the Queen is under medical supervision, Clarence House has said.