A sea of people now stands outside Buckingham Palace following news of the Queen's death.

Sheila De Bellaigue has shock all over her face. The 77-year-old from London says: "I'm feeling very sad as everybody is here. I didnt know until I just saw the flag."

Describing the Queen in one word, she says: "Staunch!"

She adds: "She's been a wonderful Queen and will be very much missed."

Michael Hammond also learned of the news when he saw the Union Flag being lowered to half mast.

The 23-year-old from Southampton, says: "I'm absolutely gutted. I thought she embodied the British spirit."