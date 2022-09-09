Laura Porter, who also visited Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland to pay her respects, says the Queen was "inspirational".
"I feel quite sad for her today but I think she's with Philip, the love of her life," she says.
'I was brought up loving her'
Colin McCrory travelled to Hillsborough to lay flowers following the news of the Queen's death.
"It's just a day everyone expected but you never thought you'd see it," he says.
"My granny loved her. I was brought up loving her.
'She was beautiful'
Seven years later, to mark the Silver Jubilee, Heather dressed as the Queen on her coronation day for a gala parade and street party in Derbyshire.
What did the Queen mean to you?
What did the Queen and her extraordinary 70-year reign mean to you?
Did you ever meet her?
Did you hold a street party this summer for her Platinum Jubilee?
Maybe you or your relatives remember the coronation in 1953?
Whatever it is, we want you to share your special moments with us.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted people across the UK and around the world to look back on her life and think about what she meant to them.
This is a space for you to share your tributes, reflections and memories of the Queen.
We’ll be updating it throughout the day, and we’d love to hear from you.