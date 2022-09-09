A woman carries flowers past tributes to Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace on 9 September 2022 in London, UK
Your tributes to the Queen

  1. 'She's with Philip, the love of her life'

    Laura Porter
    Laura Porter

    Laura Porter, who also visited Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland to pay her respects, says the Queen was "inspirational".

    "I feel quite sad for her today but I think she's with Philip, the love of her life," she says.

    Quote Message: She was a mother and she had a full time job as well. Many women can relate to that. And she was our servant too. I just heard today that she signed off in all her communications as 'Your servant' and that just means a lot to me."

  2. 'I was brought up loving her'

    Colin McCrory, from the Shankill area of Belfast, travelled to Hillsborough to pay his respects
    Copyright: BBC
    Colin McCrory, from the Shankill area of Belfast, travelled to Hillsborough to pay his respects

    Colin McCrory travelled to Hillsborough to lay flowers following the news of the Queen's death.

    "It's just a day everyone expected but you never thought you'd see it," he says.

    "My granny loved her. I was brought up loving her.

    Quote Message: There's a picture of the Queen in every single room in my house. It's just loyalty and devotion. She had it to the world and to the UK, and we had it to her."

  3. 'She was beautiful'

    The Queen at the 1970 Commonwealth Games
    Copyright: Getty Images
    The Queen at the 1970 Commonwealth Games

    Heather McNulty from Dunfermline in Scotland, met the Queen when she was six years old.

    It was the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, and the Queen had travelled there to present medals to the athletes.

    Heather still remembers the moment she gave the monarch a bunch of flowers.

    "I can remember standing in my little red kilt beside security... waiting to meet Her Majesty," she says.

    Quote Message: She was beautiful and said thank you. I think she asked me my name, but I can’t remember.”

    Seven years later, to mark the Silver Jubilee, Heather dressed as the Queen on her coronation day for a gala parade and street party in Derbyshire.

    Heather dressed as the Queen
    Copyright: Heather McNulty
    Heather dressed as the Queen

    The Queen meeting members of the public
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted people across the UK and around the world to look back on her life and think about what she meant to them.

    This is a space for you to share your tributes, reflections and memories of the Queen.

    We’ll be updating it throughout the day, and we’d love to hear from you.

