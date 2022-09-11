Crowds expected to line route as Queen's coffin moves to Edinburgh

The Queen's coffin will leave Balmoral later and will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on the first stage of its journey towards her funeral in London in just over a week's time.
Her body will depart Balmoral at around 10:00, proceeding slowly on the journey to Edinburgh along more than 175 miles (280km) by road.
The route will pass through Aberdeen, Dundee, and Perth, and will take around six hours.
The oak coffin will then lie in the Holyroodhouse throne room until tomorrow afternoon.
What happened on Saturday?
As we look ahead to Sunday's planned events, here's a recap of what happened on Saturday:
Charles III was proclaimed king by the Accession Council in a ceremony at St James's Palace in London. Read more here.
In Balmoral, three of the Queen's children - Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - attended a church service along with other members of the royal family, and stopped to greet well-wishers outside the gates of Balmoral.
Details of the Queen's funeral were announced - it will take place at 11am on Monday, 19 September at Westminster Abbey. Get more details here.
Prince William, the new Prince of Wales, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth saying his grandmother had been at his side on both his happiest and saddest days. Read what he said here.
King Charles held audiences with ministers and met opposition politicians at Buckingham Palace.
Princes Harry and William, joined by their wives, delighted crowds as they went for a walkabout in Windsor, collecting floral tributes and meeting some of those who turned out to pay their respects. Watch the moment here.
The first stage of Queen Elizabeth's final journey will begin later when her coffin is moved from Balmoral to Edinburgh.
Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour since her death on Thursday - we’re sharing some of your memories here.
Do stay with us as we follow the day's developments.
