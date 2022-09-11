Crowds expected to line route as Queen's coffin moves to Edinburgh

The Queen's coffin will leave Balmoral later and will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on the first stage of its journey towards her funeral in London in just over a week's time.

Her body will depart Balmoral at around 10:00, proceeding slowly on the journey to Edinburgh along more than 175 miles (280km) by road.

The route will pass through Aberdeen, Dundee, and Perth, and will take around six hours.

The oak coffin will then lie in the Holyroodhouse throne room until tomorrow afternoon.