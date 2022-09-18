King Charles thanks public ahead of Queen's 'last farewell'

'We were the final people allowed to join the queue'
Kristian Johnson
Reporting from the queue
BBCCopyright: BBC
Mother and daughter Christine and Sarah Rogers, who travelled from Woodbridge in Suffolk, were the final two people handed wristbands late on Sunday evening, granting them entry to the queue.
When the pair were told they would be the last people allowed to enter Westminster Hall before 06:30 BST on Monday, there were moans of disappointment from the crowd waiting behind them.
Seconds later, though, people burst into applause - despite the fact they'd missed out on wristbands themselves.
“When they came up and said that, I couldn’t believe it,” says Christine. “I really couldn’t. It was fantastic.”
"She's been a constant in my life. To just go there and say thank you, it means a lot."
Final hours of Queen's lying-in-state
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
The Queen's lying-in-state is now in its final hours, with the queue of mourners closed to new entrants.
The queue has snaked across London for four days, as thousands waited to file past the Queen's coffin in Parliament's Westminster Hall.
At its peak, people were waiting for more than 24 hours in a line that stretched almost seven miles.
The public has been urged by the government not to attempt to join the queue - but anyone already in the queue with a wristband has been assured they will be admitted.
King Charles thanks the public for support and comfort
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
King Charles III says he was "moved beyond measure" by the numbers of people who have come to pay their respects to his mother.
"Over the last 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," he said.
"In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late Queen."
Quote Message: As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief. from King Charles
As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief.
Live Reporting
Edited by Dulcie Lee and Gareth Evans
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC PA MediaCopyright: PA Media ReutersCopyright: Reuters
'We were the final people allowed to join the queue'
Kristian Johnson
Reporting from the queue
Mother and daughter Christine and Sarah Rogers, who travelled from Woodbridge in Suffolk, were the final two people handed wristbands late on Sunday evening, granting them entry to the queue.
When the pair were told they would be the last people allowed to enter Westminster Hall before 06:30 BST on Monday, there were moans of disappointment from the crowd waiting behind them.
Seconds later, though, people burst into applause - despite the fact they'd missed out on wristbands themselves.
“When they came up and said that, I couldn’t believe it,” says Christine. “I really couldn’t. It was fantastic.”
"She's been a constant in my life. To just go there and say thank you, it means a lot."
Final hours of Queen's lying-in-state
The Queen's lying-in-state is now in its final hours, with the queue of mourners closed to new entrants.
The queue has snaked across London for four days, as thousands waited to file past the Queen's coffin in Parliament's Westminster Hall.
At its peak, people were waiting for more than 24 hours in a line that stretched almost seven miles.
The public has been urged by the government not to attempt to join the queue - but anyone already in the queue with a wristband has been assured they will be admitted.
King Charles thanks the public for support and comfort
King Charles III says he was "moved beyond measure" by the numbers of people who have come to pay their respects to his mother.
"Over the last 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," he said.
"In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late Queen."
Read our full story here.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as the UK prepares to say a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch.
The Queen’s state funeral will take place at 11:00 BST in Westminster Abbey in central London, and will be attended by 2,000 people.
World leaders and foreign royals will join members of the Royal Family, UK prime ministers past and present, and key figures from public life for the service.
Stay with us for all the developments throughout this momentous day.