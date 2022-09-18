King Charles thanks public ahead of Queen's 'last farewell'

BBC Copyright: BBC

Mother and daughter Christine and Sarah Rogers, who travelled from Woodbridge in Suffolk, were the final two people handed wristbands late on Sunday evening, granting them entry to the queue.

When the pair were told they would be the last people allowed to enter Westminster Hall before 06:30 BST on Monday, there were moans of disappointment from the crowd waiting behind them.

Seconds later, though, people burst into applause - despite the fact they'd missed out on wristbands themselves.

“When they came up and said that, I couldn’t believe it,” says Christine. “I really couldn’t. It was fantastic.”

"She's been a constant in my life. To just go there and say thank you, it means a lot."