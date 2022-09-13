As we prepare for Wednesday’s planned events, here’s a look back at what happened on Tuesday:

King Charles III travelled to Northern Ireland along with the Queen Consort Camilla, as part of a planned tour of the UK.

They greeted crowds at Hillsborough Castle, met political leaders and attended a service at St Anne's Cathedral.

Later, the Queen’s coffin travelled from Edinburgh to London, flying to RAF Northolt and then proceeding through the streets to Buckingham Palace.

Thousands of people lined the route, with some applauding when it arrived at the palace.

Members of the Royal Family met the coffin at Buckingham Palace ahead of its move to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.