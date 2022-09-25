Video content Video caption: Rachel Reeves on Tory government and PM's record on the economy Rachel Reeves on Tory government and PM's record on the economy

We'll hear from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg after 9, but immediately following Kwarteng’s speech in the Commons on Friday, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves criticised the government's approach of targeting tax cuts to boost the economy. She accused the government of following the "out-dated ideology" that "if we reward those who are already wealthy, the whole of society will benefit".

Reeves went on to quote US President Joe Biden - who earlier in the week tweeted that he was "sick and tired of trickle-down economics". He is right, she said, adding: "It is discredited, it is inadequate, and it will not release the wave of investment that we need."

Trickle-down economics is the belief that if businesses, banks, and high earners feel better off they will invest, loan and spend more which benefits the whole country.

But Reeves gave this short-shrift in the Commons, calling it "a plan to reward the already wealthy".

However, Kwarteng responded by saying that "you cannot tax your way to prosperity".