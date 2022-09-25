We'll hear from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Sunday with Laura
Kuenssberg after 9, but immediately following Kwarteng’s speech in the Commons
on Friday, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves criticised the government's approach
of targeting tax cuts to boost the economy. She accused the government of
following the "out-dated ideology" that "if we reward those who
are already wealthy, the whole of society will benefit".
Reeves went on to quote US President Joe Biden - who earlier in the week
tweeted that he was "sick and tired of trickle-down economics". He is
right, she said, adding: "It is discredited, it is inadequate, and it will
not release the wave of investment that we need."
Trickle-down economics is the belief that if businesses, banks, and high
earners feel better off they will invest, loan and spend more which benefits
the whole country.
But Reeves gave this short-shrift in the Commons, calling it "a
plan to reward the already wealthy".
However, Kwarteng
responded by saying that "you cannot tax your way to prosperity".
Kwarteng said his plans were aimed at driving growth, and that he wanted
to see the economy expand by 2.5% a year.
Kwarteng also:
Scrapped
next year's planned rise in corporation tax - a levy on company profits -
which had been due to go up to 25%. It will instead stay at 19%
Confirmed
that the 1.25p increase in national insurance - which was levied to fund
the NHS and social care - will
be reversed from 6 November. Funding for the health service
will be maintained
Cut stamp duty - a tax on property
transactions - by raising the thresholds for when it has to be paid. So
now no stamp duty will be paid on the first £250,000 of the price of a
house - while first-time buyers will not pay it on the first £425,000
There's a good flavour of the political battles to come in this
morning’s papers with Conservative plans for more tax cuts and Labour’s
pledges on the environment making the front pages.
The Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Express and Sunday Times all lead with the
Tories economic plans.
The Telegraph says Prime Minister Liz Truss is considering another round
of tax cuts in the new year - as well as an overhaul of measures which the
government says discourage people from earning more.
The Express leads on Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng telling the paper the tax
cuts he announced on Friday are "just the start".
And the Sunday Times reports that Ms Truss faces her first cabinet row
over plans to increase immigration to boost economic growth.
The Observer leads with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's "green
growth plan" aimed at turning the UK into a green "superpower"
before 2030 by increasing the amount of energy generated from renewable
sources.
The Labour leader is in Liverpool for his second in-person conference.
With Labour consistently leading in the opinion polls in recent months,
against a backdrop of the Conservatives' problems with Partygate, some hold a
view that this is the week for him to really spell out what he wants to do for
the UK.
In Liverpool the expectation is there will be a focus on whether working
people feel the benefits of economic growth - with a contrast made between the
Tories tax cuts and Labour’s preference for windfall taxes on energy firms.
So is this
conference going to be more about the country than the party? We’ll hear more
from the Labour leader after 09:00.
This week's panel
Rob Corp
Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
PA Media/Getty ImagesCopyright: PA Media/Getty Images
Listening and reacting to what our guests say this week is Richard Walker, who is managing
director of the Iceland frozen food chain. Walker was promoted to MD of the
chain in 2018 which his father (and the firm's chairman) Sir Malcolm founded in
1970. He's known for his interest in environmental issues, having committed
Iceland to phase out single-use plastics, and is chairman of pressure group
Surfers against Sewage.
Frances O'Grady has
been part of the trade union movement all her life and has been general
secretary of the Trades Union Congress since 2013 – the first woman to have
held the post. She's been credited with helping inform the government's
furlough scheme during the Covid pandemic - along with bosses' group the CBI.
Earlier this year O'Grady announced she would stand down as
general secretary.
Gerard Lyons is
an international economist, fellow of the right-leaning think tank Policy
Exchange and worked with Boris Johnson when he was London mayor. He found the
group Economists for Brexit which argued the economic case for the UK leaving
the EU. He is currently an external adviser to Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Good morning
PA/ReutersCopyright: PA/Reuters
Welcome to our live coverage of this week's Sunday with Laura
Kuenssberg.
Today's programme comes from Liverpool, where the Labour Party
is holding its annual conference. It comes in a week where the UK government
has been setting out its plans to tackle rising energy costs and grow the
economy.
The challenge for Labour this week is to say how they would
approach the need to support homes and firms through the winter and get the UK
economy growing differently. The party has already said it favours a new
windfall tax on energy firms to pay for it - but will we hear more?
We'll get some idea of where Labour stands on that and other
issues as the party’s leader Sir Keir
Starmer will be talking to Laura Kuenssberg after 09:00.
This week's show has plenty to get its teeth into following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget last
Friday in which he cut income and corporation tax. We'll put those plans under
the microscope when the chancellor appears on the show this morning.
And to get a considered on view on those announcements - and how
Labour responds - our panel today features the managing director of Iceland
supermarkets, Richard Walker,
general secretary of the TUC Frances O'Grady and
economist Gerard Lyons, who is an
adviser to Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Live Reporting
Edited by Nathan Williams
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Scrapped
next year's planned rise in corporation tax - a levy on company profits -
which had been due to go up to 25%. It will instead stay at 19%
-
Confirmed
that the 1.25p increase in national insurance - which was levied to fund
the NHS and social care - will
be reversed from 6 November. Funding for the health service
will be maintained
- Cut stamp duty - a tax on property
transactions - by raising the thresholds for when it has to be paid. So
now no stamp duty will be paid on the first £250,000 of the price of a
house - while first-time buyers will not pay it on the first £425,000
- Froze alcohol duties and maintained
help for smaller breweries
-
Abolished
the cap on bankers' bonuses, saying this would boost the financial sector
-
Introduced
VAT-free shopping for tourists
-
Announced
that the cap on energy prices will cost
£60bn for the first six months
.Copyright: . PA MediaCopyright: PA Media PA Media/Getty ImagesCopyright: PA Media/Getty Images PA/ReutersCopyright: PA/Reuters
What's been Labour's response to the mini-budget?
We'll hear from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg after 9, but immediately following Kwarteng’s speech in the Commons on Friday, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves criticised the government's approach of targeting tax cuts to boost the economy. She accused the government of following the "out-dated ideology" that "if we reward those who are already wealthy, the whole of society will benefit".
Reeves went on to quote US President Joe Biden - who earlier in the week tweeted that he was "sick and tired of trickle-down economics". He is right, she said, adding: "It is discredited, it is inadequate, and it will not release the wave of investment that we need."
Trickle-down economics is the belief that if businesses, banks, and high earners feel better off they will invest, loan and spend more which benefits the whole country.
But Reeves gave this short-shrift in the Commons, calling it "a plan to reward the already wealthy".
However, Kwarteng responded by saying that "you cannot tax your way to prosperity".
What did Kwarteng announce on Friday?
Officially it was a "fiscal event" but was effectively a mini-budget. The chancellor confirmed that the basic rate of income tax would be cut to 19% next April, and the top rate of 45% on earnings over £150,000 will be scrapped.
Kwarteng said his plans were aimed at driving growth, and that he wanted to see the economy expand by 2.5% a year.
Kwarteng also:
You can read our mini-budget at a glance guide here and find out what the mini-budget means for you.
Politics dominates Sunday’s front pages
Rob Corp
Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
There's a good flavour of the political battles to come in this morning’s papers with Conservative plans for more tax cuts and Labour’s pledges on the environment making the front pages.
The Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Express and Sunday Times all lead with the Tories economic plans.
The Telegraph says Prime Minister Liz Truss is considering another round of tax cuts in the new year - as well as an overhaul of measures which the government says discourage people from earning more.
The Express leads on Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng telling the paper the tax cuts he announced on Friday are "just the start".
And the Sunday Times reports that Ms Truss faces her first cabinet row over plans to increase immigration to boost economic growth.
The Observer leads with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's "green growth plan" aimed at turning the UK into a green "superpower" before 2030 by increasing the amount of energy generated from renewable sources.
You can see what else is making Sunday’s papers in our full review.
Is Labour now a more united party?
The Labour leader is in Liverpool for his second in-person conference.
With Labour consistently leading in the opinion polls in recent months, against a backdrop of the Conservatives' problems with Partygate, some hold a view that this is the week for him to really spell out what he wants to do for the UK.
Certainly, according to BBC political correspondent Iain Watson, the party goes into this week's gathering more united than in previous years, when leader Sir Keir Starmer pushed through changes to Labour’s internal workings.
In Liverpool the expectation is there will be a focus on whether working people feel the benefits of economic growth - with a contrast made between the Tories tax cuts and Labour’s preference for windfall taxes on energy firms.
So is this conference going to be more about the country than the party? We’ll hear more from the Labour leader after 09:00.
This week's panel
Rob Corp
Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Listening and reacting to what our guests say this week is Richard Walker, who is managing director of the Iceland frozen food chain. Walker was promoted to MD of the chain in 2018 which his father (and the firm's chairman) Sir Malcolm founded in 1970. He's known for his interest in environmental issues, having committed Iceland to phase out single-use plastics, and is chairman of pressure group Surfers against Sewage.
Frances O'Grady has been part of the trade union movement all her life and has been general secretary of the Trades Union Congress since 2013 – the first woman to have held the post. She's been credited with helping inform the government's furlough scheme during the Covid pandemic - along with bosses' group the CBI. Earlier this year O'Grady announced she would stand down as general secretary.
Gerard Lyons is an international economist, fellow of the right-leaning think tank Policy Exchange and worked with Boris Johnson when he was London mayor. He found the group Economists for Brexit which argued the economic case for the UK leaving the EU. He is currently an external adviser to Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of this week's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
Today's programme comes from Liverpool, where the Labour Party is holding its annual conference. It comes in a week where the UK government has been setting out its plans to tackle rising energy costs and grow the economy.
The challenge for Labour this week is to say how they would approach the need to support homes and firms through the winter and get the UK economy growing differently. The party has already said it favours a new windfall tax on energy firms to pay for it - but will we hear more?
We'll get some idea of where Labour stands on that and other issues as the party’s leader Sir Keir Starmer will be talking to Laura Kuenssberg after 09:00.
This week's show has plenty to get its teeth into following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget last Friday in which he cut income and corporation tax. We'll put those plans under the microscope when the chancellor appears on the show this morning.
And to get a considered on view on those announcements - and how Labour responds - our panel today features the managing director of Iceland supermarkets, Richard Walker, general secretary of the TUC Frances O'Grady and economist Gerard Lyons, who is an adviser to Prime Minister Liz Truss.