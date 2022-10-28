Today’s sentencing is not the first in England and Wales to be televised but it is the first time a murder sentencing has been filmed.

It’s also the first time that a woman has been sentenced on camera in these countries.

Filming in crown courts in England and Wales was brought in in July this year but Scotland has already been doing it for many years.

The thinking is that if the public could see the judiciary process, they could have more confidence in the system.

In England and Wales though, only four organisations can film: the BBC, ITN, Sky and PA Media and they have to apply to the judge to film the sentencing remarks of a case.

Even then, they can only film the remarks made by the most senior judges.

No-one else can be filmed apart from them.

So it’s still early days for cameras in courts, but no doubt seeing rather than reading judge’s remarks on the news will become more and more commonplace going forward.

You can watch the sentencing live by clicking the play button at the top of this page