Following Jemma Mitchell's conviction at the Old Bailey, police released bodycam footage. The video shows the moment she was arrested.
Why can we watch Jemma Mitchell’s sentencing?
Laura Foster
Reporting from the Old Bailey
Today’s sentencing is not the first in England and Wales to be televised but it is the first time a murder sentencing has been filmed.
It’s also the first time that a woman has been sentenced on camera in these countries.
Filming in crown courts in England and Wales was brought in in July this year but Scotland has already been doing it for many years.
The thinking is that if the public could see the judiciary process, they could have more confidence in the system.
In England and Wales though, only four organisations can film: the BBC, ITN, Sky and PA Media and they have to apply to the judge to film the sentencing remarks of a case.
Even then, they can only film the remarks made by the most senior judges.
No-one else can be filmed apart from them.
So it’s still early days for cameras in courts, but no doubt seeing rather than reading judge’s remarks on the news will become more and more commonplace going forward.
What happened in the trial?
During the two-week trial, the Old Bailey heard that Mitchell, a self-styled healer, intended to steal £700,000 from Ms Chong's estate by forging a will in her favour.
The jury was shown CCTV footage of Mitchell in June 2021 taking a large blue suitcase into Chong's house before reappearing five hours later with two cases.
It was suggested by the prosecution that the blue suitcase contained Ms Chong's body and a smaller bag contained her personal and financial paperwork necessary for Mitchell to forge a will.
Two weeks later, Ms Chong went missing before her decapitated and badly decomposed body was discovered 16 days later in woodland in the seaside town of Salcombe.
A radiologist who examined her injuries told the court it was likely she had been hit over the head with a weapon.
Mitchell declined to give evidence at her trial but her defence claimed the prosecution had failed to prove her involvement or that Ms Chong was even murdered.
Murderer who decapitated friend to face sentencing
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the televised sentencing of Jemma Mitchell.
The 38-year-old was found guilty of murdering her friend Mee Kuen Chong at the Old Bailey on Thursday. The court heard it was an attempt to inherit hundred of thousands of pounds.
Mitchell killed her friend at the older woman's home in London in June 2021 and decapitated her body. She later drove to Devon to dump the 67-year-old's remains.
Jemma Mitchell is the first woman to be sentenced on television in England - it will be carried out by Judge Richard Marks KC at the Old Bailey.
It is only the second time cameras have been allowed into an English criminal crown court to record a sentencing, and the first in which the defendant is a woman.
Stay with us as we follow the proceedings.