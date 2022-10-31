Reuters/Peter Nicholls Copyright: Reuters/Peter Nicholls

One of the reasons why the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent has become even more overcrowded in the past 24 hours is because hundreds of people were moved there from a separate facility in Dover after it was firebombed,

At about 11:20 GMT on Sunday, a man drove up to a Border Force migrant centre in Dover and threw, what an eyewitness described as two or three petrol bombs.

The centre, near the Kent port, is where migrants picked up crossing the English Channel in small boats are brought ashore, before being taken on to Manston for processing.

A photographer with Reuters news agency who witnessed the incident reported a man had thrown petrol bombs with fireworks attached before driving to a nearby petrol station where he took his own life.

Two people who had been inside the centre suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Kent Police, which is leading the investigation, said it was not currently treating the incident as terrorism.