A view of the Manston immigration short-term holding facility located at the former Defence Fire Training and Development Centre in Thanet, Kent. Channel migrants are being held for up to a week in a new processing centre which is "struggling" to cope with the influx of people, a union which represents Border Force officers warned. Picture date: Friday October 7, 2022.
Migrant centre overcrowding piles pressure on Braverman

Edited by Chris Giles

All times stated are UK

  1. More migrants arrive in Dover

    Simon Jones

    Reporter, BBC South East Today

    Yesterday 468 migrants arrived in Dover having crossed the English Channel in eight small boats, the Minstry of Defence says.

    The number of migrants who have crossed the Channel so far this year in small boats has almost reached 40,000.

    It brings the total for 2022 to 39,898 people.

  2. Man found dead after fire attack on Dover migrant centre

    Hamish Mureddu-Reid

    BBC News Online, South East

    Fire at Dover migrant centre
    Copyright: Reuters/Peter Nicholls

    One of the reasons why the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent has become even more overcrowded in the past 24 hours is because hundreds of people were moved there from a separate facility in Dover after it was firebombed,

    At about 11:20 GMT on Sunday, a man drove up to a Border Force migrant centre in Dover and threw, what an eyewitness described as two or three petrol bombs.

    The centre, near the Kent port, is where migrants picked up crossing the English Channel in small boats are brought ashore, before being taken on to Manston for processing.

    A photographer with Reuters news agency who witnessed the incident reported a man had thrown petrol bombs with fireworks attached before driving to a nearby petrol station where he took his own life.

    Two people who had been inside the centre suffered minor injuries in the attack.

    Kent Police, which is leading the investigation, said it was not currently treating the incident as terrorism.

  3. Overcrowding may have been deliberate choice - Tory MP who visited centre

    The situation at a migrant processing facility in Kent is "wholly unacceptable", a senior Tory MP has said, suggesting overcrowding may have been allowed to happen on purpose.

    Roger Gale, who represents Thanet where the Manston centre is based, tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme "simply far too many people" were being housed there

    He said that the situation should never have been allowed to get to this stage, adding he was "not sure that it hasn't almost been developed deliberately."

    Gale said he was told that the Home Office was finding it very difficult to secure hotel accommodation, alleging he now understood a decision was taken by officials not to book additional hotel space.

    "That's like driving a car down a motorway, seeing the motorway clear ahead, then there's a car crash, and then suddenly there's a five mile tailback," he said.

    But he could not say which of the three occupants of the role we've had since early September - Priti Patel, Suella Braverman or Grant Shapps - made the choice not to secure more hotel rooms.

    Gale also said he had put forward an urgent question on the issue to be addressed in the House of Commons, should it be selected later today.

  4. Calls for home secretary to explain worsening situation at Manston

    Home Secretary Suella Braverman
    Copyright: PA Media

    Suella Braverman is under pressure to answer questions about worsening conditions at the Manston migrant processing centre.

    Another 700 people were moved to the already overcrowded facility on Sunday following a fire attack at a separate migrant facility in Dover.

    The home secretary faces demands from Labour and the local Tory MP Roger Gale to address the House of Commons over the situation.

    Labour's shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said there had been a big increase in the backlog of cases, calling for decision-making to be "much more efficient" and the removal of "extra bureaucratic delays" in processing immigration claims.

    Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick and Gale visited the Manston centre on Sunday to discuss solutions to ease pressure on the site. Jenrick described the "immense pressure" it was under after the visit.

    Pressure on Braverman is coming from outside of politics as well, as dozens of charities called for a "kind and effective system" for migrants and safer routes for them to come to the UK in an open letter to the home secretary.

    It is expected she and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will discuss the situation later.

  5. Braverman under pressure amid migrant processing chaos

    Welcome to our live coverage of the developing situation in Kent, where allegations of poor conditions and overcrowding at a migrant processing centre have emerged following an attack on a separate facility over the weekend.

    Here's a quick look at what we know so far:

    • Home Secretary Suella Braverman is under pressure to answer questions about worsening conditions at the Manston centre
    • Around 700 people who have crossed the channel to the UK were moved there on Sunday, following a fire attack at a different Border Force facility in Dover
    • Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick and local Tory MP Sir Roger Gale visited the centre yesterday to discuss solutions to ease pressure on the site
    • This morning, Gale describes the situation at the facility in Manston as "wholly unacceptable"
    • He has also suggested it may have been allowed to happen "deliberately", alleging the Home Office refused to book extra hotel accommodation to house people arriving on small boats
