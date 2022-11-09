It's Wednesday, and another session of PMQs is imminent.

This week, Rishi Sunak is expected to face questions about his judgement, following the resignation of Sir Gavin Williamson just two weeks into the job.

Sunak is also facing pressure over why he reappointed Suella Braverman as home secretary just weeks after she was forced to resign for breaking ministerial rules.

His visit to the COP27 summit, which he had initially said he wouldn't attend, is also likely to come up.

And remember the highly-anticipated tax and spending plan is due to be set out next week too.