We've just had the full text of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's letter accepting Gavin Williamson's resignation. Here it is:

Dear Gavin,

Thank you for your resignation letter.

It is with great sadness that I accept your resignation. I know your commitment to successive Conservative governments and the party over the years has been unwavering.

I support your decision to step back and understand why you have taken it.

I would like to thank you for your personal support and loyalty.

I know you will continue to represent your constituents with diligence and care.

I also want to express my gratitude for the work you have done for this government.

Warm regards,

Rishi Sunak