We've just had the full text of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's letter accepting Gavin Williamson's resignation. Here it is:
Dear Gavin,
Thank you for your resignation letter.
It is with great sadness that I accept your resignation. I know your commitment to successive Conservative governments and the party over the years has been unwavering.
I support your decision to step back and understand why you have taken it.
I would like to thank you for your personal support and loyalty.
I know you will continue to represent your constituents with diligence and care.
I also want to express my gratitude for the work you have done for this government.
Warm regards,
Rishi Sunak
Who is Gavin Williamson?
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Gavin Williamson is a sometimes controversial figure, but if you're not an avid politics-watcher, you might not know why.
Here's a very quick guide to the now three-time former minister:
As a cabinet minister, he was one of the top 30 people running the country after returning to the government when Rishi Sunak took over as prime minister in October.
But he was not in charge of any specific department.
Instead, he was minister of state (minister without portfolio) - which means that instead of being in charge of something like defence or health, he was more of a general contributor to the running of government.
Williamson has also been fired from Conservative governments twice:
first as defence secretary in May 2019 over allegations of leaking information from National Security Council meetings
he later lost his job as education secretary in September 2021 after two years when Boris Johnson decided to reshuffle his cabinet.
Here is the full text of Gavin Williamson's resignation letter,
which he posted to his Twitter account:
Dear Prime Minister,
As you know, there is an ongoing complaints process concerning
text messages I sent to a colleague.
I am complying with this process and have apologised to the
recipient for those messages.
Since then, there have been other allegations
made about my past conduct.
I refute the characterisation of these claims, but I recognise
these are becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing for
the British people.
I have therefore decided to step back from government so
that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is underway and clear
my name of any wrongdoing.
It is with real sadness that I tender my resignation, but
I want to take this opportunity to offer my full and total support from the
back benches. I am incredibly proud to have worked with you in government over
the last few years and during the campaign.
The Rt Hon Sir Gavin Williamson CBE MP
Gavin Williamson resigns after bullying allegations
Gavin Williamson has resigned from the government, following
a series of bully allegations against him.
In his resignation letter, he refutes how his "past
conduct" had been characterised, but says said the claims had become a
distraction from the government's "good work".
Williamsons also says he will comply with a complaints process over messages
he sent a colleague, and that he had apologised to the recipient.
Welcome to our live coverage, stick with us for the latest
updates and analysis.
